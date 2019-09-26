OTC Markets Group Welcomes Trustco Group Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced today that TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS Ltd (JSE: TTO; OTCQX: TSCHY) became the first Namibian company to qualify to have its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) trade on the OTCQX Best Market. TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS Ltd., a majority family owned and operated business with segments in financial services and resources, begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TSCHY," where each ADR represents 100 ordinary shares. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS Ltd. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "TRUSTCO joins fellow South African Stock Exchange listed company, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., on OTCQX. Trading on OTCQX provides an efficient U.S. market experience that reflects the prestige of the Johannesburg market and allows TRUSTCO to efficiently execute the company's U.S. strategy."

"For the past quarter of a century TRUSTCO earned and solidified its reputation for sustainable long-term wealth creation for all its shareholders. The group is recognized for looking beyond Namibia's borders for growth and development opportunities for its unique brand, characterized by innovation and diversification. The company is delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market joining over 400 established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is an exciting leap towards achieving TRUSTCO's U.S. strategy. It will help increase future share value for all TRUSTCO stakeholders through an efficient U.S market experience," TRUSTCO Group Holdings MD, Dr. Quinton van Rooyen said.

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

The Karim Group LLC acted as the company's US corporate advisor.

About TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS Ltd.

TRUSTCO is a diversified cross-traded majority family owned and operated business, with a culture and sustained track record of creating long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders.

Decisions are biased towards long-term value creation and short-term hurdles are viewed as catalysts to drive success. TRUSTCO operates from two main business segments, being: financial services and resources.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

