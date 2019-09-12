OSR Enterprises AG and Jaguar Land Rover Are Collaborating to Enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automated Driving and Securely Connected Technologies for the Era of New Mobility

The EVOLVER 4th generation

The EVOLVER in its 4th generation is the multi-domain AI brain for vehicles with an advanced architecture, high processing power and AI capabilities that provide the technology for ultra-smart, autonomous and securely connected vehicles.



"OSR's EVOLVER accelerates the mobility evolution and speeds up time to market, enabling OEMs to make the necessary leap from car makers to mobility providers. Leading global OEMs agree with us that this can only be achieved by reconstructing the architecture of the car," says Shifman. "At OSR we follow a 360° holistic approach by designing and building the full hardware and software system. Our Tech is providing freedom and endless possibilities. This is what makes us unique. With OSR as a partner, OEMs place themselves ahead of the curve to lead the evolution in today's competitive market."

"As market leader in the field of centralized computing for the automotive industry and pioneers of the automotive transformation, OSR liberates car makers from their dependency on legacy systems, by removing the limitations of traditional silos of closed, disconnected black boxes. The EVOLVER enables the OEMs potential to provide new business models and services, gives them the freedom to create their own brand experience and strengthens their relationship to their own customers."

At the previous IAA, OSR presented the EVOLVER Generation 3. Today, OSR Enterprises AG is giving an example of the integration of the 4th generation EVOLVER in a car with one of its customers. "Soon we will be able to show much more, and in the foreseeable future we will demonstrate our technology in production vehicles," says Shifman.

A part of the collaboration with the British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover is visible in the integration of the 4th generation EVOLVER in Jaguar's I-PACE. The following functions provide just a glimpse into the wider scope of advanced capabilities that the collaboration will unfold:

Remote driving and vehicle control over 4G & 5G networks as a built-in functionality integrated into the vehicle

Open and learning advanced surrounding detection, recognition and prediction as the basis for enhanced safety and automated driving capabilities

In-cabin driver and passenger monitoring – extracting human characteristics to enhance safety, comfort, wellbeing and personalization

Cyber-secured car network and connectivity – integrated secure validation of communication, including OTA updates

The I-PACE, awarded 2019 World Car of the Year, enhanced with the EVOLVER's pioneering features, will be displayed at OSR's booth in the New Mobility World in Hall 5.

Advanced surrounding detection, situational adaptive recognition, logical prediction of events and intelligent in-cabin monitoring are essential for improved safety and automated driving capabilities. Plus, an integrated secure validation of communication must safeguard the integrity of the vehicle's and passenger's data.

Only the EVOLVER's consolidated architecture, AI capabilities and the hardware and software combination that has been holistically developed for this purpose can provide maximum cyber security and minimum "attack diameter" for hackers.

The EVOLVER Capsule Experience

OSR will also present a glimpse of "The EVOLVER Capsule Experience", demonstrating how its integrated platform is enabling futuristic technological functions already today. The EVOLVER Capsule Experience represents OSR's holistic approach: a centralized AI brain in a vehicle recognizes its environment more reliably and safely, while at the same time creating unprecedented freedom for the driver and other vehicle occupants. The EVOLVER Capsule Experience demonstrates just a portion of how human-centric OSR's tech is, how it knows exactly what passengers want and feel, and how it adapts to their mood or health to increase their well-being while driving. Powered by EVOLVER, driving in a car becomes a relaxing, inspiring or entertaining experience, making use of time that is usually wasted.

"That's how mobility should be, for all of us. To me, the term technology means functionality, hardware and software that provide a certain capability. What we offer is tech, that is an open enabler, providing freedom and endless possibilities while at the same time not compromising on safety and cybersecurity," says Shifman. "This is what the EVOLVER brings to the automotive industry. In order to fast-forward to tomorrow, the auto world will have to move from integrating technology to using tech. For us, tomorrow has already arrived."

