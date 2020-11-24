Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Budapest Commit to Clean Construction, Moving the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future

Four leading mayors are initial signatories to the C40 Clean Construction Declaration, pledging to work with industry to halve emissions from construction projects in their cities by 2030

Construction is responsible for 23% of the world's GHG emissions

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the mayors of Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Budapest have pledged to halve emissions from all construction activities in their cities by 2030, in collaboration with leading companies and innovative business communities.

Through C40's Clean Construction Declaration, mayors pledge to revolutionise the global construction industry and shift it towards a more sustainable future, to achieve "a thriving, resilient, healthy life for everyone in our cities, especially our most vulnerable communities."