Orthodontics Market on a Growth Trajectory: CAGR of 18.8%.Highlights Positive Outlook

Orthodontics is a specialized branch of dentistry that focuses on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities. The field of orthodontics primarily deals with correcting misaligned teeth and jaws, improving the overall alignment and function of the bite, and enhancing the appearance of the smile. Orthodontic treatment typically involves the use of braces, which are fixed or removable appliances that apply gentle pressure to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. Traditional braces consist of metal brackets bonded to the teeth and connected with wires, while modern options include ceramic braces (tooth-colored), lingual braces (placed on the inner surface of teeth), and clear aligners (transparent, removable trays).

Orthodontic treatments aim to achieve optimal oral health by addressing various issues, including crooked teeth, crowded teeth, gaps between teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, and other malocclusions (bite problems). These dental irregularities can cause difficulties in chewing, speaking, and maintaining proper oral hygiene. An orthodontist is a dental specialist who undergoes additional years of training after dental school to acquire expertise in orthodontics. They are skilled in the diagnosis and treatment of dental and facial irregularities using various orthodontic appliances and techniques.

The orthodontics market is a rapidly growing sector within the dental industry that focuses on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities. Orthodontics primarily deals with the correction of malocclusions, commonly known as misaligned teeth or improper bites, through the use of various appliances, braces, aligners, and other corrective measures.

Key Highlights:

In March 2023 , Straumann Group launched a new series of new digital solutions "Straumann Falcon" a new navigation system used for dental implant procedures. New launched product is featured with Straumann Group's orthodontic brand ClearCorrect.

, Straumann Group launched a new series of new digital solutions "Straumann Falcon" a new navigation system used for dental implant procedures. New launched product is featured with Straumann Group's orthodontic brand ClearCorrect. In June 2022 , Align Technology, Inc., a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners and ExoCAD CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, announced in June the company's twelfth annual Research Awards of eleven research grants to universities under the programme.

Segmentation analysis:

Segmentation analysis is a crucial process in understanding and evaluating the market dynamics of any industry, including the orthodontics market. By segmenting the market, we can gain insights into various submarkets or target customer groups and identify key trends, opportunities, and challenges within each segment. Here is a segmentation analysis of the orthodontics market:

Product Type:

Fixed Braces: Traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, lingual braces.

Traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, lingual braces. Removable Braces: Clear aligners, retainers.

Age Group:

Children and Adolescents: Orthodontic treatment for kids and teenagers.

Orthodontic treatment for kids and teenagers. Adults: Increasing number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment.

End User:

Hospitals: Orthodontic services provided within hospital settings.

Orthodontic services provided within hospital settings. Dental Clinics: Standalone dental clinics specializing in orthodontic treatments.

Standalone dental clinics specializing in orthodontic treatments. Orthodontic Centers: Specialty centers focused solely on orthodontics.

Geography:

North America : United States, Canada , Mexico .

United States, , . Europe : United Kingdom, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , etc.

United Kingdom, , , , , etc. Asia-Pacific : China, Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , etc.

China, , , , , etc. Latin America : Brazil, Argentina , Colombia , etc.

Brazil, , , etc. Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa , etc.

Application:

Malocclusion: Correcting misalignment and irregular positioning of teeth.

Correcting misalignment and irregular positioning of teeth. Dentofacial Orthopedics: Addressing skeletal and jaw abnormalities.

Addressing skeletal and jaw abnormalities. Cosmetic Dentistry: Enhancing the appearance of the smile through orthodontic treatment.

Patient Type:

Self-pay: Patients who directly pay for their orthodontic treatment.

Patients who directly pay for their orthodontic treatment. Insurance-covered: Patients whose orthodontic treatment is covered by insurance.

Patients whose orthodontic treatment is covered by insurance. Government-funded: Patients receiving orthodontic treatment through government healthcare programs.

Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales: Orthodontic products sold directly by manufacturers or authorized distributors.

Orthodontic products sold directly by manufacturers or authorized distributors. Retail Sales: Products available through retail outlets, pharmacies, and online platforms.

Technology:

Traditional Braces: Conventional orthodontic appliances and techniques.

Conventional orthodontic appliances and techniques. Clear Aligners: Advanced computer-generated aligner systems.

Orthodontic Services:

Orthodontic Consultation: Initial assessment and treatment planning.

Initial assessment and treatment planning. Orthodontic Appliances: Manufacturing and sales of braces and aligners.

Manufacturing and sales of braces and aligners. Orthodontic Retainers: Post-treatment devices to maintain teeth alignment.

Growing Factor:

One of the significant growing factors for the orthodontics market is the increasing awareness and demand for aesthetic dental treatments. Here are some key factors contributing to the growth of the orthodontics market:

Rising Aesthetic Concerns:

There is a growing emphasis on appearance and aesthetics among individuals, leading to an increased demand for orthodontic treatments. People are increasingly seeking orthodontic solutions to address issues like misaligned teeth, overcrowding, and malocclusion to improve their smiles and overall facial aesthetics.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in orthodontic treatment options, such as the development of clear aligner systems, have expanded the range of choices available to patients. Clear aligners offer a more discreet and convenient alternative to traditional braces, driving their adoption among both adults and teenagers.

Increasing Adult Orthodontic Treatments:

Traditionally, orthodontic treatments were primarily associated with children and teenagers. However, there has been a notable increase in the number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment to improve their oral health and enhance their appearance. Factors such as improved treatment options, shorter treatment durations, and increased awareness among adults have contributed to this trend.

Growing Disposable Income:

Rising disposable income levels in many countries have made orthodontic treatments more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the population. As individuals have more financial resources, they are more likely to invest in orthodontic procedures to enhance their oral health and achieve the desired aesthetic outcomes.

Orthodontics in Dental Tourism:

Dental tourism, where individuals travel to other countries for dental treatments, including orthodontics, has gained popularity. Lower treatment costs, high-quality services, and availability of advanced orthodontic treatments in certain countries have fueled the growth of dental tourism, contributing to the overall orthodontics market.

Technological Innovations in Orthodontic Products:

The orthodontics market has witnessed continuous advancements in materials, products, and treatment techniques. Innovations such as self-ligating braces, digital orthodontics (including 3D imaging and treatment planning), and robotics-assisted orthodontics have improved treatment outcomes, reduced treatment durations, and enhanced patient experience.

Growing Dental Insurance Coverage:

Increasing insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments has made them more accessible and affordable for a larger portion of the population. Insurance plans covering orthodontic procedures provide financial support to individuals seeking treatment, further driving the market growth.

These growing factors indicate a positive outlook for the orthodontics market, with a steady increase in demand for orthodontic treatments driven by aesthetic concerns, technological advancements, and changing demographics.

Analyst View:

Orthodontics Market is expected to experience significant growth in the future due to several factors. There is a growing emphasis on dental aesthetics and the desire for a straighter and more attractive smile. As a result, more people are seeking orthodontic treatment to correct dental irregularities such as crooked teeth and malocclusions. The demand for cosmetic dentistry, including orthodontics, is expected to drive target market growth. Further, the orthodontics field continues to benefit from technological advancements. Digital orthodontics, including computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, 3D imaging, and intraoral scanners, have revolutionized treatment planning and the fabrication of orthodontic appliances. These technologies improve treatment accuracy, efficiency, and patient experience, driving Orthodontics Market growth in coming years.

Attributes Details Orthodontics Market Value (2022) US$ 5.4 billion Orthodontics Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 20.0 billion Orthodontics Market CAGR (2022-2032) 18.8%. Segments Covered By Type , Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Report Covered Trends, Analysis ,Forecast, Drivers, Opportunities Challenges · High Treatment Costs · Limited Insurance Coverage · Limited Access to Specialist Orthodontists · Technological Adoption and Training

