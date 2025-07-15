Oritain Appoints Product Leader Paul Bentham as Chief Product and Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Global Growth

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oritain, a global leader in product origin verification, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Bentham as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). This strategic hire marks a pivotal step in Oritain's continued mission to bring trust, transparency and traceability to global supply chains.

With over 20 years' business experience, including a decade scaling high-growth technology companies, Paul joins Oritain at a transformative time as the company expands its footprint across industries and geographies. Based in London, he will lead the global Product, Engineering, and Data Science teams, driving innovation that merges forensic science with cutting-edge technology.

"Paul's appointment signals a bold new chapter for Oritain," said Alyn Franklin, CEO of Oritain. "His track record of delivering powerful product and technology strategies in AI, cybersecurity and enterprise SaaS aligns perfectly with our mission to protect people, brands and the planet through science-led verification. As we scale into new markets and tackle increasingly complex global supply chain challenges, Paul will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product and services."

Paul brings with him considerable technical and leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology and Product Officer at Logically.ai, an advanced AI firm working with governments and enterprises to identify and neutralize online threats through real-time data analysis. Prior to that, as Chief Product Officer at Immersive Labs, he played a key role in scaling the company's cyber resilience platform, driving tenfold revenue growth over four years.

Paul's early career was founded in delivering advanced technology solutions for the UK Government, giving him a rare blend of deep technical knowledge and strategic insight.

Paul shared his enthusiasm about joining Oritain: "I'm thrilled to be joining Oritain at such an exciting stage in its growth. Oritain's commitment to transparency, sustainability and scientific rigor is not only timely, it's essential. I look forward to leading the next wave of innovation that will empower our customers with trusted, data-driven insights into the true origin of their products."

Alyn concluded: "We are delighted to appoint someone of Paul's calibre to our team. As we accelerate our global expansion and push the boundaries of origin verification, his guidance will be vital in delivering innovations that redefine supply chain integrity. Together, we will empower businesses worldwide to build transparent, ethical and resilient supply chains – ultimately safeguarding people, communities and our planet for generations to come."

Paul's appointment builds on the recent expansion of Oritain's executive leadership team, which includes Heidi Cullen as Chief Operating Officer (U.S. based) and Sarah Scott as Chief Marketing Officer (New Zealand based).

Oritain continues to set the standard in origin verification, using forensic science and proprietary technology to support regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, and build ethical, resilient supply chains across the globe.

About Oritain

Oritain is a global leader in origin verification, using advanced forensic and data science to verify the origin of products. Trusted by the world's leading brands across multiple industries, from fashion and cotton to coffee, horticulture, meat, and dairy, Oritain empowers businesses to make meaningful changes across their supply chain. Oritain helps organizations strengthen supply chain integrity, meet regulatory and sustainability demands, and protect their brand reputation in an increasingly transparent world.

