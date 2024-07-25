Orisha will be on stage in Paris Retail Week with brand new Fashion and Unified Commerce solutions featuring ReCommerce capabilities

Orisha, with its Retail Chains business unit, has the ambition to further strengthen its market position to become the European leader in the SaaS unified commerce solutions space.

The group offers an extensive portfolio of SaaS unified commerce solutions supported today by close to 500 professionals in the Retail Chains business unit (out of a total of 1,800) with offices in 5 countries, serving customers with a presence in more than 55 countries.

In 2024, it plans to reach total annual revenues of over 70 million euros in this segment, backed today mainly by the activity of Orisha's Retail Chains business unit.

PARIS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha takes the stage in the Paris Retail Week in September for the official presentation to the market of its new SaaS unified commerce solutions portfolio that brings together the best of the Fastmag, Ginkoia, Openbravo, and Optimizers product offerings with the aim to enable brands and retailers to deliver the absolute unified commerce experience to their customers. To do so, the offering combines POS, mPOS, self-checkout, customer engagement, pricing, and promotions management, product and assortment management, store inventory and fulfillment, eCommerce, WMS, and OMS solutions, all in the cloud.

Among other novelties, visitors to Paris Retail Week will learn about the latest version of the renowned Openbravo Commerce Cloud unified commerce platform, recognized by Gartner in early January this year (1). New features include among others a new vertical for fashion, extending capabilities that today already benefit leading brands in the fashion sector such as SMCP, the premium fashion group with a worldwide presence behind well-known brands like Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot.

The new portfolio also includes a new repair module as part of our groundbreaking ReCommerce offering, leveraging Ginkoia's expertise in the area of repair and rental capabilities. The ReCommerce offering will be further enhanced in near future releases by complementary new modules for product rental and second-hand sales, showing Orisha's strong commitment to bringing sustainability to retail thanks to its unique ReCommerce suite of solutions. A value already demonstrated in retailers such as the KIABI group and its KidKanaï store concept for selling second-hand children's products.

Fashion and other key sectors of activity such as Sporting Goods, Home, DIY, and General Merchandising will also benefit from the solutions of Optimizers, the recently acquired leader in the eCommerce and logistics space. Optimizers offers a rich set of eCommerce enablement solutions including Core-Suite, Vendre, and Tweakwise, which leverage the power of AI to ensure enhanced unified commerce experiences.

Following the participation at Paris Retail Week, Orisha is set to showcase its new portfolio also at the upcoming Retail Forum in Barcelona and then at the Tech for Retail event in Paris.

(1) Gartner, Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers, By Max Hammond, 29 January 2024.

Orisha, the new European partner for SaaS Unified Commerce

With its Retail Chains business unit leading the way today, the group aspires to expand its solutions portfolio and positioning to become a new European leader in unified commerce SaaS solutions. To achieve this, the group already offers a comprehensive portfolio of SaaS unified commerce solutions that enables seamless unified shopping experiences for customers and associates alike, from product browsing and discovery to its purchase and consumption across all physical and digital touchpoints. It empowers retailers and brands to enhance their unified commerce execution, leading to increased long-term agility and profitability.

"We are extremely excited to present our new portfolio of SaaS unified commerce solutions in these three key events and the value Orisha can offer to brands and retailers. We're convinced that our strong combination of deep retail expertise and comprehensive functional and technical capabilities positions us very well in our aspirations to become a new European leader in the SaaS unified commerce space.", said Marco de Vries, CEO of the Orisha Retail Chains business unit

Orisha, with its international and experienced team of close to 500 professionals (out of a total of 1.800 people) spread across five countries, developing, implementing, and supporting its portfolio of SaaS unified commerce solutions, serves today a growing list of international retailers and brands including Adidas, Decathlon, Deporvillage, Kookaï, Leroy Merlin Spain, Magasins BUT, Obramat, SMCP and Sport 2000 France. As a result of this activity, the group is set to generate a total annual revenue surpassing 70 million euros in 2024.

As announced in July 2024, Francisco Partners, a leading technology investment firm with a deep sector focus providing partnerships with growth-aspiring technology companies, has joined TA Associates as a co-controlling shareholder, further enhancing Orisha's growth potential.

About Orisha

Founded in 2003, Orisha is a European software publisher dedicated to companies in the retail, real estate, healthcare, construction and agri-food sectors. Since its creation, Orisha has been helping companies to succeed by offering them solutions tailored to their business needs and essential to their activity (cash collection, commercial and financial management, stock management, CRM, HR, unified commerce…). Each day, Orisha's solutions facilitate millions of interactions and transactions in a hyper-connected world. Since 2021, Orisha has been backed by TA Associates, a global private equity player and leader in the technology sector. In 2024, Francisco Partners, an international investment company recognized for its expertise in technology, joined TA Associates as a shareholder. In 2023, Orisha achieved sales in excess of €200m. The group, which was born in France, employs 1,800 people in Europe and supports clients in over 50 countries.

