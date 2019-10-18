OriginGPS Wins Horizon 2020 - European Commission Grant

- This grant will position OriginGPS as a significant contributor to the accessibility and affordability of cellular IoT devices worldwide

- OriginGPS' cellular IoT system, the OriginIoT, is poised to revolutionize the way cellular IoT devices are developed and configured today

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in small-format GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, announces winning grant from the prestigious Horizon 2020 Innovation Program of the European Commission. This is a seal of excellence for the company, which was selected from thousands of technology companies.