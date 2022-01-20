Organoids Market Size Worth $3,420.40 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 22.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Organoids Market Size, Growth driven by increasing demand for tumor modelling and biobanking, escalating adoption of personalized drugs, and growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models. The intestine segment accounted for more than 23.31% of the market in 2019. North America dominated the global market which is credited to the rise in the implementation of organoid-based research models in the biotechnology sector in US and Canada.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Stomach, Intestine, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, Brain, Kidney, Others); Application (Developmental Biology, Disease Pathology of Infectious Disease, Regenerative Medicine, Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing, Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine, Others); Source (Pluripotent Stem Cells, Organ-specific Adult Stem Cells), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global organoids market was valued at US$ 689.47 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,420.40 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 689.47 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 3,420.40 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 22.1% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type; Application; Source, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Organoids Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc; Cellesce Ltd.; Hubrecht Organoid Technology; Definigen; 3Dnamics, Inc., Organoid Therapeutics; PeproTech, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences); and Merck KGgA. are among the key companies operating in the global organoids market. Leading players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2020, Cellesce Ltd. entered into a partnership with Manchester BIOGEL to develop fully synthetic animal-free three-dimensional (3D) scaffolds that mimic the physiological environment in the human body and enable manufacture, scale-up, and enhanced reproducibility of patient-derived organoids.

In October 2019, Corning Incorporated launched two new products—Elplasia and Matrigel—to its organoid culture portfolio to provide new solutions to support spheroid and organoid culture models. Elplasia, a 3D cell culture microplate, features a microcavity technology that enables high-volume spheroid formation, culture, and analysis. The Matrigel matrix for organoid culture is optimized to support organoid growth and differentiation.

In Sep-2018, STEMCELL Technologies Signed a partnership agreement with Brigham and Women's Hospital to commercialize a human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoid culture system.

In 2019, North America dominated the global organoids market. The market growth in the region is credited to rise in implementation of organoid-based research models in the biotechnology sector in the US and Canada. These novel technologies have helped the researchers to overcome limitations faced by 2D cell culture platforms as 3D spheroids offer a microenvironment that can mimic the properties of human tissue structures. The market growth in Canada and Mexico is attributed to the presence of international market players, increase in adoption of advanced technologies, and existence of supportive government regulations.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the fastest growth in the organoids market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing number of companies focusing on the countries in Asia Pacific for their geographical expansion and other strategies are likely to fuel the market growth.

Based on type, the organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. The intestine segment accounted for more than 23% of the market share in 2019. In terms of application, the organoids market is segmented into developmental biology disease, pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. The developmental biology disease segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to its consideration as a primary investigative research tool of the human developmental biology. In terms of source, the pluripotent stem cells segment accounted for a larger share in the organoids market in 2019.

Animal models are mainly used in biomedical research for human-specific diseases. However, several cases demonstrate that animal models cannot constantly predict human drug response, like drug toxicology studies. This is because there are broad variations in the metabolism of drugs and toxins in humans compared to animals, making it nearly impossible to study drug metabolism in experimental models such as laboratory rodent species. Additionally, in current years, numerous regulations have been achieved that restrict animal use in research projects. Similarly, several bodies, such as Cruelty-Free International and the Fund for the Replacement of Animals in Medical Experiments, oppose animal-based models for research purposes.

Therefore, to generate alternative testing models that can provide an environment with full equivalence to the human body, various institutes are developing alternative drug development and biomedical research methods. As organoids can serve as substitutes to animal models, the current focus on reducing animal use in research is anticipated to boost the growth of the human organoids market.

Organoids Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of type, the kidney segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the organoids market during the forecast period. Kidney organoids, derived from human pluripotent stem cells, have the potential to assist the drug development process. An international team of researchers—led by Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore)—has grown "miniature kidneys" in laboratory, which could be used to better understand the mechanism of development of renal diseases in individual patients. The mini kidneys, i.e., kidney organoids, were grown in vitro from skin cells derived from a single patient who had polycystic kidney disease, one of the most common inherited causes of kidney failure in adults. In terms of application, the developmental biology disease segment accounted for more than 29% share in global organoids market in 2019. In terms of source, the market for the organ-specific adult stem segment is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in late 2019 has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. The approach of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to open new opportunities for the current organoid market landscape players. Human organoids allow testing treatments against COVID-19 in an agile way, dramatically reducing the time human drug trials take. Hurtado is part of an international research team that has identified a drug capable of blocking the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Further, ORGANOVIR (Organoids for Virus Research) contributes to COVID-19 research in various ways, and several of its researchers are currently working on developing new antivirals to combat the disease. Researchers at KU Leuven (Belgium) study how coronaviruses evolve and search out possible targets for further remedies. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their research and development for innovating vaccines against COVID-19.

