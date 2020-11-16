Organisations can better meet the demands of accelerated digital transformation by developing the potential of existing employees

New data and article from iCIMS shares how businesses can grow their winning workforce

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Amy Warner, Director of Talent Acquisition at iCIMS, explains the importance of considering existing employees when trying to fill new roles.

It's increasingly difficult for many organisations to fill the technical roles essential for digital transformation. Recent data from The iCIMS Talent Cloud, which processes three million job postings, 75 million applications, and four million hires per year, shows that it now takes employers an average of 68 days to fill a technical role – far more than the 40 days it takes to fill a non-technical role.

There are three things that organisations can do to overcome this delay:

First, they should engage with existing employees and create awareness of internal opportunities. They should also foster strong internal mobility programmes to help retain top talent.

Second, they should increase efficiency by using technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to sift through candidates and recommend the best external and internal candidates based on interests, hard and soft skills, and experience.

And third, they need to invest in potential. Employees should be given training opportunities, mentorship programmes, and stretch projects. Giving employees exposure across a business helps retain top talent, and also transfers skills, goodwill and culture across the organisation.

To keep up with constant change, organisations require a diverse, digitally skilled workforce that can pivot and grow. Optimising the potential of the existing workforce is central to that.

