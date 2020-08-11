Organic Fertilizer Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing information about synthetic fertilizers' adverse effects is one of the primary reasons driving the Organic Fertilizer Market size. Synthetic fertilizers are generated mainly from chemicals and non-renewable sources that harm the environment, such as polluting soil and affects the soil quality.

The global Organic Fertilizer market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2026, from USD 6.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

This study focuses on the volume and value of Organic Fertilizers at the global, regional, and corporate levels. From a global perspective, this study reflects the overall size of the Organic Fertilizer industry by evaluating historical data and predictions for the future. This study focuses on many main regions in the region: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, and so on.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET SIZE

It is expected that increased implementation of environmental policies to minimize the use of non-biodegradable goods would, in turn, fuel the growth of organic fertilizer market size during the forecast period.

The growing trend of using liquid organic fertilizers is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period, as they are less labor-intensive and are also easy to use.

Changing farming practices, increasing investment in R&D and growing concern about food security due to rising populations are expected to boost the organic fertilizer market size. Changing farmers' and consumers' attitudes towards eco-friendly goods is also expected to increase the organic fertilizer market.

Furthermore, the agriculture sector, coupled with growing penetration of multiple players trying to capture the market and rising investment by current players in expanding established industry sectors, is also expected to increase the Organic Fertilizer Market over the projected timespan.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of organic fertilizer hinders business development. Farmers continue to use synthetic fertilizers across developing and underdeveloped areas, as they are cheap and readily available on the market. Thus, it is expected that the lack of understanding of the benefits would hamper the growth of Organic Fertilizer Market size.

ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET SHARE

In 2016, the largest revenue contributor was the animal-based supply for organic fertilizer. The animal-based organic fertilizers act as an optimal supply of nitrogen content and offer other essential nutrients provided by the crops. Additionally, these fertilizers increase the soil's ability to retain water.

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth of the region is attributed to the increase in per capita income and the growing demand for organic food.

North America and Europe are projected to lead the global organic fertilizer market. The demand is projected to expand robustly in North America and Europe due to favorable climatic conditions and ample land for farming. Furthermore, strict government policies and regulations are further expected to drive Europe's organic fertilizer market size.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET

The growing market for organic food goods is expected to generate a desperate need for large-scale production of organic fertilizers, which, in effect, would provide a vast array of opportunities for stakeholders. Sensing the rising demand for organic fertilizers, industry goliaths have changed their attention to expanding their organic fertilizer supply to capitalize on raising unmet customer demand.

Bio Nature Technology PTE

Fertikal

Multiplex Group

Uniflor

Italpollina

CropAgro

Walt's Organic Fertilizer

Biostar Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Kribhco

National Fertilizers

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Midwestern Bioag

Sustane Natural Fertilizer

Perfect Blend

Uniflor

Krishak Bharati

Coromandel

Tata Chemicals

Nature Safe

Agrocare Canada

ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Plant

Animal

Mineral.

By Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables.

