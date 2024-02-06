Orexo's OX640 development results to be presented at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting in Washington, DC

OX640 is Orexo's nasal epinephrine powder product for the acute treatment of severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, based on the company´s proprietary drug delivery platform, AmorphOX®

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the largest professional medical organization in the United States devoted to the allergy/immunology specialty

The AAAAI program committee selected OX640 to be presented at its late breaking oral abstract session.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announces the presentation of its nasal epinephrine powder product OX640 at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting. The presentation, entitled Bioavailability and Stability of an Epinephrine Nasal Powder Formulation for Treatment of Anaphylaxis, was selected by the AAAAI program committee to be presented at the late breaking oral abstract session.1, 2 Orexo's advisor, Dr Anne K Ellis, Professor and Chair of the Division of Allergy & Immunology in the Department of Medicine at Queen's University (Kingston, Ontario, CA) will give the presentation on behalf of Orexo. The AAAAI annual meeting is taking place in Washington, DC, February 23-26, 2024.

OX640 is Orexo's nasal epinephrine powder product for the acute treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The product is based on the proprietary AmorphOX drug delivery platform providing rapid and extensive systemic drug absorption after nasal administration as well as excellent physical and chemical stability. Thanks to its unique properties, OX640 has the potential to provide allergic patients with a needle-free, convenient, and rapidly acting allergy rescue product that also has long shelf-life and allows for flexible storage, both in hot and cold temperatures.

Dr. Ellis is a highly esteemed expert in the field of allergy and has an extensive research record within anaphylaxis and allergic rhinitis.

Robert Rönn, SVP and Head of R&D, said: "We are honoured that the AAAAI program committee selected our OX640 abstract to be presented at this high-profile late breaking oral abstract session. This confirms the uniqueness with our product where we have been able to develop a needle-free alternative for allergic patients that provides both rapid onset of action as well as superior stability properties."

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com .

About AmorphOX

Orexo's proprietary drug delivery platform, AmorphOX, is a powder made up of particles which are built using a unique combination of a drug, carrier materials and, optionally, other ingredients. The particles are presented as an amorphous composite of the various ingredients providing for excellent chemical and physical stability, as well as rapid dissolution. The technology works for a broad scope of active ingredients and has been validated in several human clinical studies showing rapid and extensive drug exposure.

About AAAAI

AAAAI is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries and is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

1 Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Volume 153, Issue 2, AB367

2 https://www.aaaai.org/about/news/news/2024/epinephrine

