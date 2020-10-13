Orexo´s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021, Orexo has appointed a Nomination Committee which represents approximately 44 percent of the number of votes in the company as of September 30, 2020.

The Nomination Committee, comprises:

Christian Salling , Novo Holdings A/S, also Chairman of the Nomination Committee

, Novo Holdings A/S, also Chairman of the Nomination Committee Björn Odlander, HealthCap

Claus Berner Møller, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension (ATP)

James Noble , Chairman of the Board of Orexo

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to the AGM regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Chairman of the Board, Board members, Board member fees, any remuneration for committee work, and fees to the auditor, as well as principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice of the AGM and on Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this by sending an e-mail to ir@orexo.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to "Orexo's Nomination Committee", Orexo AB, P.O. Box 303, SE-751 05 Uppsala, Sweden, by February 12, 2021 at the latest.

The AGM will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm CET in Uppsala, Sweden. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the AGM must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) by March 5, 2021 at the latest.

In regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Orexo will continue to closely monitor the Public Health Agency of Sweden's recommendations. Should Orexo's AGM be impacted in terms of attending the AGM in person, the company will inform its shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Joseph DeFeo, EVP and CFO

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com



Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo



Develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844,8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

