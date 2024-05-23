Ores & Minerals Arbitration Award Against Anh Son Thuy - a company nominated by Hoa Phat Group Singapore

LONDON, and SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk commodity trader, Ores & Minerals, announces a victory in arbitration against Anh Son Thuy, a company nominated by industrial group Hoa Phat, Singapore.

Hoa Phat's nominated entity, Anh Son Thuy must pay Ores & Minerals $1,473,802.48 in arbitration, as ruled by The Singapore International Arbitration Centre on 2nd May 2023, due to violations in deadfreight, demurrage, and detention.

The dispute stems from a contractual agreement between Ores & Minerals and Anh Son Thuy for the transportation of a cargo consisting of 50,000 metric tons of iron ore pellet chips and fines.

Despite explicit contractual terms and industry-standard practices, Hoa Phat Singapore's nominated Anh Son Thuy's actions led to substantial deadfreight costs and associated damages, causing non-performance and breach of contract.

As a company committed to integrity, transparency, and fair business practices, Ores & Minerals underscores the importance of upholding contractual obligations and fostering trust within the global business community.

Ores & Minerals extends its appreciation to the tribunal for its diligent review of the case.

Registered in SIAC Registry of Awards as: Award No. 062 of 2023

