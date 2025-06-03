Oregon Institute of Technology Expands Student Coaching Initiative to Boost Retention and Re-Engage Stopped-Out Learners

With support from nonprofit InsideTrack, Oregon's only polytechnic university is helping more rural and remote learners enroll, persist, and succeed

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech), Oregon's polytechnic university serving more than 5,300 students, today announced the expansion of a multi-year student support initiative that will provide one-on-one coaching for students across its in-person and online programs. Through an expanding partnership with nonprofit InsideTrack , the university has rolled out personalized coaching services to help students enroll, persist, and ultimately complete their degrees.

"Our coaching program has grown rapidly, driven by the entrepreneurial approach we have taken and a shared commitment to meeting students' evolving needs," said Greg Stringer, associate vice provost for strategic enrollment management and retention. "Oregon Tech is built to be agile—designed to meet students where they are and guide them toward success. At a time when too few students are thriving in STEM fields, our work is about more than enrollment or retention—it's about changing lives and expanding opportunity through education."

Over the past 18 months, Oregon Tech has steadily expanded the coaching program to deliver high-touch support for learners, improve enrollment outcomes, and build long-term coaching capacity that engages students in both on-campus and fully online programs. Initial efforts focused on targeted outreach and support for re-enrolling students, and have since grown to include proactive coaching for first-time students as well as coaching to promote retention and long-term student success.

Since launching with InsideTrack in 2023, Oregon Tech has deployed success coaching throughout the student lifecycle, providing one-on-one support to help learners navigate everything from choosing the right academic program to building a plan for how they will balance education with work, family, and financial responsibilities.

"Given the range of work, family, and financial commitments most students are juggling today, it's not enough to simply open the door. We need to actively walk alongside students as they navigate their journey," said Ruth Claire Black, dean of online learning and global engagement at Oregon Tech. "This is about building a culture of support that meets students where they are, whether they're enrolling for the first time, returning after time away, or working to persist through academic or personal challenges."

Across Oregon, nearly 500,000 Oregonians have some college credit but no degree. The university's approach comes at an important time for Oregon higher education, as the state's 40-40-20 goal —set in 2011 to ensure that all young adult Oregonians attain a high school diploma, postsecondary certificate, or college degree—nears its target date.

This partnership, which started in 2023, has been funded in part using competitive grant funding from the state of Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), underscoring Oregon's broader commitment to student success across the state's public colleges and universities. These funds, in addition to institutional support, will enable Oregon Tech to expand coaching to both re-enrolling and first-time students and begin supporting prospective students as they evaluate and enroll in one of the university's program offerings, ranging from certificate programs to bachelor's degrees.

"Oregon Tech's students reflect the broad range of experiences of students in higher education today. Many are first-generation, working adults, transfer students, or returning students looking to sharpen their skills or retool for a new career," said Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack and a lifetime Oregon resident. "This is about making sure they don't have to navigate those challenges alone. Oregon Tech is doubling down on coaching as a way to provide the kind of high-touch, sustainable support that will help more students stay on track—and achieve their full potential."

With over 5,300 students across its campuses and online programs, Oregon Tech serves a diverse population of career-driven learners, many of whom are working adults, transfer students, or military-affiliated. Nearly one-third of its students take at least one class online, while 15% study fully online. As Oregon's only public polytechnic university, Oregon Tech blends rigorous academics with real-world experience in engineering, health, technology, and business by integrating internships, clinical experiences, and fieldwork into its curriculum.

For more information on Oregon Tech's work visit www.oit.edu .

About Oregon Tech: Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) is the only public polytechnic university in Oregon, offering innovative, hands-on education in engineering, technology, health sciences, and applied sciences. With campuses in Klamath Falls, Portland-Metro, and online, Oregon Tech serves over 5,300 students and is committed to preparing graduates for successful careers and leadership in a rapidly changing workforce.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.5 million learners, partnering with more than 380 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement — tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations that serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack and X @InsideTrack.

