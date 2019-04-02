Orbsen Therapeutics Moves Into New Headquarters in Galway, Ireland

Progress in company's product pipeline requires move to larger facilities

GALWAY, Ireland, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbsen Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class stromal cell immunotherapies, announced it will move its base of operations from the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway campus to become the anchor tenant at the University's newly created biotechnology park in Galway, Ireland.

"With four clinical trials in full swing and the closing of additional funding rounds to support the development of our novel therapies, we simply needed additional space to accommodate our increasing staff and prepare for our next phase of growth," said Dr. Larry Couture, CEO of Orbsen Therapeutics. "The move reflects the progress we are making in the development of our therapies, bringing them one step closer to addressing some of today's most challenging diseases."

Orbsen Therapeutics' new global headquarters will combine laboratory and office space on two levels of the park's inaugural three-story building.

"We are delighted Orbsen Therapeutics was set in motion at NUI Galway and will continue its exciting expansion here in our region," said David Murphy, Director of the Innovation Office at NUI Galway. "Generating and supporting regional development is central to the University's strategy. Currently, NUI Galway supports more than 40 companies on campus. Extending the University's incubation eco-system will allow us to amplify efforts and enable even more start-up companies to innovate and grow."

Orbsen's proprietary ORBCEL™ immunotherapy yields nearly 100 percent pure stromal cells, a significant increase in purity when compared to first generation stromal cell therapies.

Orbsen currently is enrolling and treating patients in four clinical trials to assess ORBCEL's safety and efficacy in the prevention and treatment of diabetic kidney disease, non-healing diabetic foot ulcers, moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and in patients with primary sclerosis cholangitis (PSC) and autoimmune hepatitis. A fifth trial is pending for patients with several auto-immune disorders.

Orbsen's new headquarters will be the hub of operations to coordinate research, operations, product development and clinical development.

About Orbsen Therapeutics

Orbsen Therapeutics, Ltd. is a leading company in the development of cellular immunotherapies across four immune-mediated inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2006, Orbsen Therapeutics Ltd., is a privately held company led by global leaders in the field of cellular immunotherapy. The company, which spun-out from Ireland's Regenerative Medicine Institute at the National University or Ireland Galway, has developed proprietary technologies that enables the isolation of a well characterized population of pure stromal cells from human tissues which, once isolated, can be expanded and frozen to generate multiple doses of a high-margin, "off the shelf" therapeutic product.

For more information visit: www.orbsentherapeutics.com

Contact:

Rand Walton

rwalton@waltonstrategic.com

804-647-4526

Related Links

https://orbsentherapeutics.com



SOURCE Orbsen Therapeutics