Oral Care Market to Reach $70 Billion by 2032 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Oral Care Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrush, Mouthwash, Dental Floss, Tongue Cleaner, Probiotic) Age Group (Adults, Children) Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pharmacies, Online) – Global Forecast to 2032", published by Meticulous Research®, the oral care market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2032 from an estimated $53.4 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The growth of the overall oral care market is driven by the increasing prevalence of gum diseases and dental caries, rising awareness of oral health & hygiene, growing demand for dental aesthetics, rising consumer awareness regarding oral care products, and increasing use of eco-friendly oral care products. In addition, the shift towards natural and herbal care products and technological advancements in oral care products are expected to provide significant opportunities for stakeholders operating in the global oral care market. Moreover, the emergence of electric toothbrushes, the introduction of skincare-inspired oral care products, and the integration of AI in toothbrushes are major trends in the oral care market.

The global oral care market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of gum diseases and dental caries, increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene, and the growing demand for dental aesthetics. Consumers are becoming more conscious of oral care products, with a notable shift toward eco-friendly, natural, and herbal formulations. Additionally, advancements in technology are creating lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Key market trends include the growing adoption of electric toothbrushes, the rise of skincare-inspired oral care solutions, and the integration of AI-driven innovations in oral hygiene products. However, concerns over the potential impact of harmful chemicals in oral care formulations pose a challenge to market expansion. Additionally, limited consumer awareness of specialized oral care products remains a significant barrier to market penetration.

The global oral care market is segmented by product (toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and other oral care products), age group (adults and children), by distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, oral care clinics, and online channels), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

The oral care market is segmented by product type into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and other oral care products. In 2025, the toothpaste segment is projected to hold the largest market share of approximately 37%, driven by increasing oral health awareness, a growing preference for herbal and natural formulations over chemical-based alternatives, the expanding presence of market players, and the rising incidence of dental caries and gum diseases. However, the mouthwash segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer demand for advanced oral hygiene solutions and the rising adoption of mouthwashes as a complementary product in daily oral care routines.

The oral care market is segmented by age group into adults and children. In 2025, the adult segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by a larger user base, a higher prevalence of gum-related issues, and greater awareness of oral hygiene. Adults are more likely to visit dental professionals regularly and have easier access to information on oral health through websites, articles, and social media, which further reinforces their purchasing decisions. However, the children's segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing parental awareness of the importance of early oral hygiene habits to prevent long-term dental issues. Additionally, the availability of specialized children's oral care products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwashes, and dental floss, is further driving demand in this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the oral care market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, oral care clinics, and online channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to dominate the market with a 38% share, driven by their convenience, affordability, extensive product variety, and effective promotional strategies, making them the preferred choice for consumers. However, the online channels segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This surge is fueled by increasing consumer preference for convenience, a wider selection of products, competitive pricing, customer reviews influencing purchase decisions, and the impact of digital marketing strategies.

In 2025, North America is expected to lead the global oral care market with around 31% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. This dominance is driven by the strong presence of major manufacturers, government and regulatory support for oral health initiatives, widespread awareness of oral hygiene, high adoption of advanced dental technologies, and the expansion of distribution channels. The region also benefits from a well-established retail infrastructure, including over 45,575 supermarkets in the U.S. as of 2022, according to the Food Industry Association (U.S.). However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising government efforts to enhance oral health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, a high prevalence of dental caries, and the significant consumption of tobacco and processed sugars, all contributing to the growing demand for oral care products in the region.

Leading companies in the global oral care market have adopted diverse strategies to enhance their product portfolios, expand their global presence, and strengthen their market position. The most commonly employed strategies include partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and portfolio expansions, enabling companies to capitalize on emerging trends, cater to evolving consumer preferences, and drive competitive advantage in the industry. Some of the prominent players operating in the global oral care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Kenvue inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), M+C Schiffer GmbH (Germany), Dabur India Limited (India), GC Corporation (Japan), Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Haleon Plc (U.K.) among others.

