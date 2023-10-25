Oral Antibiotics Market to Reach $28.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 2.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global oral antibiotics market is experiencing growth due to a rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in consumption of oral antibiotics and rise in investments in R&D activities

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Oral Antibiotics Market by Class (Beta-Lactam and Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors, Quinolone, Macrolide, Others), by Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic, Mid/Narrow-spectrum antibiotic), by Application (Community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIs), Urinary tract infections (UTIs), Dental, Others), by Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, Synthetic), by Drug Type (Branded, Generic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global oral antibiotics market valued for $22.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $28.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Oral antibiotics are extensively employed to manage various bacterial infections, encompassing respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, as well as gastrointestinal infections. The prescription of oral antibiotics takes into account factors like the nature of the infection, the particular strain of bacteria responsible, and patient-specific considerations such as allergies and medical history.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing R&D activities, a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness regarding the effective use of antibiotics to minimize resistant bacteria cases are the factors that drive the growth of the global oral antibiotics market. However, time-consuming approvals hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the oral antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $22.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $28.8 billion CAGR 2.5 % No. of Pages in Report 497 Segments covered Class, the spectrum of activity, application, drug origin, drug type, and region Drivers Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases Increase in consumption of oral antibiotics. Rise in investments in R&D activities. Opportunities Discovery of advanced therapies to treat antibiotic- resistance. Restraints Development of antibiotic resistance Time-consuming approvals

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Oral Antibiotics Market

During the recession, impact on the pharmaceutical industry, including oral antibiotics, can be significant and complex.

As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints and budget cuts, there may be a reduced focus on high-cost research and development projects, however, the growing need for better treatment applications is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The Urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global oral antibiotics market revenue. As it is the most common hospital-acquired infection accounting for almost 40% of all nosocomial infections females are more inclined to acquire UTI every year as compared to males. In addition, prevailing cases of diabetes drive the growth, as diabetic patients are also more prone to UTIs, mostly owing to abnormalities in immune function.

However, the Community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIS) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of community-acquired respiratory tract infections, the need for effective treatments due to antibiotic resistance, ongoing research and development, demographic factors and improved healthcare access.

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on class, the beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market, this is attributed to its broad-spectrum activity and effectiveness against a wide range of bacteria. However, bacteria develop resistance to beta-lactams by producing beta-lactamase enzymes that break down these antibiotics. Beta-lactamase inhibitors, such as clavulanic acid and sulbactam, are combined with beta-lactam antibiotics to enhance their efficacy, for overcoming this resistance mechanism.

However, the quinolone segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the Increase in the prevalence of resistant bacteria, a diverse range of use Indications such as respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, and skin and soft tissue infections.

The broad-spectrum antibiotic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on the spectrum of activity, the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global oral antibiotics market revenue, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to to versatility, effectiveness, and strategic importance of broad-spectrum antibiotics in the treatment of various infections, especially in the face of increasing antibiotic resistance.

The semisynthetic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on drug origin, the semisynthetic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market revenue. This was attributed to the fact that semisynthetic oral antibiotics have improved coverage and effectiveness against a wide range of organisms.

However, the synthetic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period owing to the rise in the need for synthetic membrane-targeted antibiotics due to antimicrobial resistance. Synthetic antibiotics have various advantages over existing antibiotics such as a broad spectrum of activity, no cross-resistance with the existing antibiotics, rapid bactericidal activity, and a low probability of developing resistance.

The branded segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on drug type, the branded segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market revenue. Brand recognition, R&D investments, strong patent protection, physician prescribing patterns, and effective marketing strategies contribute to the sustained market share and revenue generation of branded oral antibiotics.

However, the generic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period owing to the fact that it offers a more affordable option compared to its branded counterparts. In addition, regulatory agencies in various countries have established pathways and regulations to encourage the development and approval of generic medications.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market revenue, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The same region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. This growth is attributed to increase in number of geriatric populations, rise in people suffering from constipation and hemorrhoids, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Bayer AG

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global oral antibiotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

