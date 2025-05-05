Three Phase Sectionalizer Market to Reach $1.9 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing demand for grid reliability is emerging as a significant driver for the adoption of three-phase sectionalizers. Rising consumer expectations for uninterrupted and high-quality power supply, utility providers are under growing pressure to minimize outages and ensure consistent service delivery. Sectionalizers play a critical role in this context by enabling faster fault detection and isolation, thereby preventing widespread power disruptions.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Three Phase Sectionalizer Market by Voltage (Up to 15 kV, 16 kV to 27 kV, and 28 kV to 38 kV), Control Type (Resettable Electronic Sectionalizer and Programmable Resettable Sectionalizer), Application (Power Plant, Distribution Center, and Others), End Use (Industrial, Residential, and Commercial), and Location (Overhead and Underground): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the three phase sectionalizer market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034.

Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

The modernization of aging electrical infrastructure is a crucial factor driving the demand for three-phase sectionalizers. Across the globe, many countries are grappling with outdated and deteriorating power distribution networks that are prone to frequent faults and inefficiencies. These aging systems not only struggle to meet the growing energy demands but also lack the intelligence required to respond swiftly to faults and interruptions. Under the PM-WANI initiative, 200,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots have been established by May 2024. The 5G rollout, initiated in October 2022, has rapidly expanded across all states and union territories. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has bolstered domestic manufacturing, with telecom equipment exports reaching approximately $17.88 billion (₹1.49 trillion) in 2023–24. Moreover, the government is fostering PPPs to leverage private sector expertise and investment in infrastructure projects. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is introducing a Partial Credit Enhancement Facility to support infrastructure financing through corporate bonds.

Trump's Tarriff Impact on Three Phase Sectionalizer Industry

The reimplementation or extension of Trump-era tariffs has had a tangible impact on the U.S. electrical equipment sector, including the three-phase sectionalizer industry. These tariffs, primarily targeting imports from China and other key manufacturing countries, have driven the costs for raw materials and intermediate components such as steel, aluminum, insulators, and electronic assemblies used in sectionalizers. Since a large share of these components is typically sourced internationally, manufacturers have been forced to either absorb higher costs or pass them on to utility customers, leading to a surge in overall project costs. As a result, the average unit cost of a three-phase sectionalizer has risen by approximately 12–18% compared to 2023.

U.S. manufacturers relying on global supply chains experienced delays and cost escalations, while firms with localized supply chains gained a temporary advantage, prompting a regional shift in procurement. Utilities and power distribution firms, faced with rising prices, slowed down their investment in smart grid and distribution automation projects, leading to a 6–8% decline in orders for three-phase sectionalizers compared to the previous year.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $1.9 billion CAGR 6 % No. of Pages in Report 382 Segments Covered Voltage, Control Type, Application, End-Use, Location, and

Region Drivers Growth in Demand for Grid Reliability and Automation Integration of Renewable Energy with Three-Phase Sectionalizer Opportunity Smart Grid Modernization Initiatives Increase in Electrification of Public Transport Restraint High Initial Cost of Installation of Three-Phase Sectionalizer Trump's Tariffs impact on the three-phase sectionalizer market

Government Initiatives and Investments

Government initiatives and investments are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of intelligent sectionalizing equipment, such as three-phase sectionalizers, as part of broader efforts to modernize and enhance the resilience of electrical grids. In the U.S., the Department of Energy (DOE) has been instrumental in this transformation through programs like the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) and the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP). The SGIG program, for instance, allocated $3.4 billion to support over 100 projects aimed at upgrading the nation's electric grid. These projects encompassed the deployment of smart meters, automated substations, and advanced sensors, all of which contribute to improved grid reliability and efficiency. The GRIP program further reinforces this commitment by administering $10.5 billion in funding for grid modernization, with $3 billion specifically designated for smart grid projects.

Globally, similar trends are evident. In India, the Ministry of Power has initiated the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program (R-APDRP), focusing on the implementation of smart metering and grid automation to improve the efficiency and reliability of the power distribution system. Such initiatives not only modernize the grid but also create a conducive environment for the adoption of intelligent sectionalizing equipment.

Growth in Renewable Energy Integration in Asia-Pacific countries

As renewable energy installations proliferate, utilities face challenges in maintaining grid stability and ensuring efficient power distribution. The intermittent nature of renewables necessitates advanced grid infrastructure capable of real-time monitoring and swift fault isolation. Sectionalizers, with their ability to automatically detect and isolate faulty sections of the grid, play a crucial role in minimizing outages and maintaining service continuity. Governments and utilities across the Asia-Pacific are investing in smart grid technologies to address these challenges. For instance, initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid aim to enhance regional interconnectivity, allowing for more efficient energy distribution and better integration of renewable sources. In 2024, China installed an unprecedented 240 GW of solar capacity, elevating its total to over 1 terawatt (TW). This monumental growth underscores China's commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and positions it as a global leader in solar energy deployment.

Bargaining Power of Supplier in Three Phase Sectionalizer:

The bargaining power of suppliers in the Three Phase Sectionalizer market has been relatively low. This is primarily due to the abundance of suppliers offering raw materials and components required for manufacturing sectionalizers, which allows buyers to negotiate favorable terms and switch suppliers with minimal cost implications. The availability of similar products and services across different suppliers further diminishes individual supplier leverage. Despite the low bargaining power, suppliers have been actively innovating to maintain competitiveness. For instance, in June 2023, ABB introduced a new line of smart sectionalizers designed to enhance grid reliability through automated fault isolation and restoration processes. These devices integrate with ABB's digital substation technology, offering real-time monitoring and control capabilities

Key Players: -

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Inc.

Tavrida Electric AG

G&W Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE.

Bevins Co

SandC Electric Company

Hughes

Power System

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd

Recent Key Developments

In November 2022 , NOJA Power introduced the EcoBreaker, the world's first solid dielectric insulated substation circuit breaker. Rated up to 40.5 kV with 2,500 A continuous current and 31.5 kA interruption capacity, the EcoBreaker offers an environmentally friendly alternative to SF6 and oil-based breakers

, NOJA Power introduced the EcoBreaker, the world's first solid dielectric insulated substation circuit breaker. Rated up to 40.5 kV with 2,500 A continuous current and 31.5 kA interruption capacity, the EcoBreaker offers an environmentally friendly alternative to SF6 and oil-based breakers In October 2023 , NOJA Power expanded manufacturing capacity for the VISI-SWITCH®, a solid dielectric enclosed load break switch with visible isolation. This SF6-free switch provides a sustainable option for utilities seeking to eliminate SF6 gas insulation.

, NOJA Power expanded manufacturing capacity for the VISI-SWITCH®, a solid dielectric enclosed load break switch with visible isolation. This SF6-free switch provides a sustainable option for utilities seeking to eliminate SF6 gas insulation. In August 2024 , Schneider Electric launched the EcoCare Services Membership Plan, aimed at extending asset lifespan and reducing carbon emissions. This initiative supports utilities in achieving sustainability goals while maintaining reliable service

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global three phase sectionalizer industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

