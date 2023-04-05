A first of its kind dynamic collaboration built to reshape the football scene in Egypt and the Middle East

CAIRO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora Developers Egypt, a leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, has announced its latest partnership between ZED FC and Aston Villa FC to advance the development of players and coaches at ZED FC through high-level courses that will provide invaluable insights in key coaching and developmental areas. This partnership fortifies ZED FC as the dynamic extension of Aston Villa in the Middle East region while showcasing Ora Developers Egypt's pioneering initiatives in the space of developing unique youth and sports upskilling platforms – in collaboration with such a world-renowned business partner.

Ora Developers Egypt announces an exciting new partnership between ZED FC and Aston Villa FC (PRNewsfoto/Ora Developers Egypt)

Through this partnership, Aston Villa FC coaches will be passing down their expertise in fundamental areas, which include player and coach development, performance, and analysis, scouting, and facility operations and maintenance. Through sharing coaching and player development philosophies, ZED FC will further enhance both on-field and off-field performance and psychology. Aston Villa FC coaches will be sharing their knowledge and expertise on the mental side of the game, which will provide ZED FC coaches and players with a new and improved perspective on the mentality needed to continue to grow and develop at the highest level. In addition to sharing these philosophies, ZED FC coaches will benefit from learning invaluable insights directly from members of the Aston Villa coaching staff during these courses, whether it be online, in the UK, or in Egypt.

This partnership comes as part of the Premier League club's vision to expand and enhance scouting capabilities. As they garner further talents and raise more awareness towards their name in the market, ZED FC now acts as Aston Villa's arm in developing and scouting young talents in Egypt and the entire Middle Eastern region. This represents another of multiple milestones for ZED FC's youth academy as they continue, through education, exposure, and technological advancements, to provide the biggest market of young, talented players in the Middle East and Africa.

After Mr. Nassef Sawiris', Chairman and Co-owner of Aston Villa, previous investment in Vitoria SC, this has also now become a three-way partnership, as ZED FC and Vitoria are known for their strong youth academy in their respective markets. This exchange of budding talent between Vitoria SC and ZED FC will now create an even bigger, more attractive market for top European clubs, starting with Aston Villa.

Haitham Mohamed, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, proclaimed his excitement over the partnership: "We are thrilled to be working with one of the longest-standing clubs in the world to not only learn their historic coaching and development tactics at ZED FC but also to further grow our business relationship to its maximum potential. This first-of-its-kind agreement will provide our local talent and coaching staff with maximum exposure to the world of European football while providing our players and coaches with the platform to further develop their skills at the highest level from a range of coaching experts."

Onsi Sawiris, Chairman of ZED Sports Investment, also expressed his enthusiasm toward the agreement: "Our ZED FC partnering with a historic club of Aston Villa's stature will prove to be a turning point for other European clubs, who will be keen to extend their academies to Egypt. Not only does this partnership bring tremendous value to our players, but it also provides our coaching staff with the platform to take their coaching skills to new heights, which will translate for generations to come."

This agreement brings extensive opportunities for all parties involved both on and off the field, from the key insights that will be passed down by the Aston Villa FC coaching staff that will translate into the players and coaches' day-to day-lives to the player data and storage systems that Aston Villa FC will provide to ZED FC's youth sector. This fortifies that that this one-of-a-kind partnership opens the door for opportunities that extend beyond the football pitch.

About Ora Developers Group:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as London, Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora Developers Group's developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt's extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana, and SilverSands which is located on the North Coast. Ora Developers Egypt boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048374/Ora_Developers_Egypt_partnership.jpg

