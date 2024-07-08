OQC expand leadership with appointment of General Counsel to C-Suite

READING, England, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OQC, a global leader in quantum computing solutions and spin-out from Oxford University's Department of Physics, today announced the appointment of Nikki Cooper as General Counsel to the company C-Suite. Cooper, who previously held the position of General Counsel and Company Secretary at OQC, marks a further expansion for the deep tech company's leadership team.

Nikki Cooper, OQC General Counsel

Cooper is an Associate Member ACG of the The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland and a licensed professional solicitor accredited by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. She has maintained a critical role within the company guiding complex strategic decisions and processes to support growth; notably within international expansion and their Series B investment raise. The new C-Suite position will see her navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, conduct business in an ethical and compliant manner, and help drive and develop OQC's legal, security, corporate governance and compliance activities.

"Nikki has been invaluable in her time at OQC and as we continue on this journey of growth, her counsel will remain a pillar of our success." said CEO, Gerald Mullally. "I am delighted to have Nikki as a core part of the OQC executive team"

This appointment comes at a focal moment for OQC with the recent appointment of a CSO as they begin a new era of growth, working to advance its core technology toward the era of universal fault tolerant quantum computation. Progression can be seen in other areas of the company, including a world-first integration of through-sapphire substrate machining with superconducting quantum processors, electron-beam annealing of Josephson junctions offers precise control over qubit frequencies post-fabrication, and developing a hardware efficient error-detection method laying the foundation to implement quantum error correction in next-generation quantum computers.

Commenting on the appointment, Cooper said: "I am delighted to have joined the executive team at OQC. It's an incredibly exciting time for the company and its renewed strategic vision is one that is awe-inspiring and achievable, thanks to the unrivalled expertise within the team. I look forward to continue helping the company on our mission to put quantum into the hands of humanity, while pioneering technological breakthroughs."

