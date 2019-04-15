Opus Publishes its Annual Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus' annual report for 2018 is available on the company website: www.opus.global.

A printed copy can be ordered via ir@opus.se.

Gothenburg, April 15, 2019
Opus Group AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:
Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46 31 748 34 00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +46 765 25 84 93
E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

