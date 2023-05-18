Optiv Earns Frost & Sullivan Award on Strength of Comprehensive Managed and Professional Security Services

Optiv deploys advanced security services and solutions to drive client success, resulting in a robust competitive offering

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the managed and professional security services industry and, based on its findings, recognized Optiv with the 2023 Americas MSS & PSS Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company has carved out a significant portion of the highly competitive market by delivering end-to-end, comprehensive security and support. It offers world-class services and solutions that cover most businesses' cybersecurity needs, showcasing its understanding of the state of the market and global trends. Optiv delivers high-end managed services such as MDR, SIEM, EDR, and IAM supported by an extensive partner ecosystem. It also provides a wide variety of professional services, including:

Optiv

Digital transformation tools such as OT/IoT security and SecOps modernization

Risk management solutions

Data governance and privacy tools

Threat management tools (including incident response)

Zero Trust program consulting

Optiv's success in the managed and professional security services market stems from its 'combined arms' strategy. The company leverages telemetry and visibility from its MSS offering to analyze high-risk areas, vulnerabilities, or other issues.

"We take full advantage of our wide breadth of professional services and consulting engagements to enhance security resilience, avoid tool redundancy, optimize security strategies and improve client business outcomes," said Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer. "This award validates the strength, flexibility and value of our Advise, Deploy, Operate model for clients."

Lucas Ferreyra, cybersecurity Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Optiv's synergistic managed service and consulting approach dramatically enhances customer value and improves the relationship between the company and its customers."

Optiv's extensive solution portfolio ensures organizations have a smooth digital transformation and develop their SOC's maturity, increasing security awareness and effectiveness. The company leverages its expertise and best practices to assist customers with various business outcomes, such as:

Accelerating maturity across SecOps

Reducing security costs

Mitigating risk

Improving operational security

"Optiv combines the right mix of top-of-the-line managed and professional services into a flexible and comprehensive portfolio, setting it apart from competitors. Therefore, it unlocks new growth opportunities and enhances customer relationships, improving their cyber resilience," added Ferreyra. With its strong overall performance, Optiv earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Americas Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the managed and professional security services market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Optiv

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

