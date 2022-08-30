Optina Diagnostics Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Leveraging Innovative Eye Imagery and Artificial Intelligence for Chronic Diseases Detection including Alzheimer's

Optina Diagnostics' solutions enable specialists and primary care physicians to diagnose chronic diseases including Alzheimer's with reliable and precise retinal scans.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Hyperspectral Retinal Imaging Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Optina Diagnostics with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for offering sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Retinal Deep Phenotyping™ solutions. Optina Diagnostics' comprehensive technology facilitates early and non-invasive diagnostic tests for chronic diseases including neurodegenerative conditions with its highly differentiated hyperspectral retinal imaging camera, the Optina-4C™, significantly improving standard clinical practices.

The company is working on an AI-driven Retinal Deep Phenotyping™ solution to detect chronic disease biomarkers, which can enhance the diagnosis of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's. Optina Diagnostics is developing its awAIr™ cerebral amyloid status test to facilitate the reliable and early detection of Alzheimer's disease.

"The awAIr™ cerebral amyloid status test, the first application of the Retinal Deep Phenotyping™ platform that combines AI and the Optina-4C™, will equip physicians and neuro specialists with the necessary tools for an early and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in the office or clinic. These specialists will be able to run rapid amyloid status tests on patients during their regular clinical evaluations and then deliver automated same-day results. Eye specialists can adopt the platform to support neuro specialists and primary care physicians in their diagnostic process by performing safe and non-invasive retinal scans. "Identifying Alzheimer's disease as the underlying cause of memory loss and cognitive impairment will allow physicians to develop a better patients care map by providing patients with better quality of life plans and treatment options," said Dr. Sneha Maria, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"The awAIr™ cerebral amyloid status test, therefore, increases the accessibility of Alzheimer's disease diagnostics with precise early-stage diagnosis before onset of symptoms. The Retinal Deep Phenotyping™ platform provides the most data-rich retinal imaging information and excels in data quality.

Optina Diagnostics builds AI algorithms for the precise phenotypic characterization of diseases. The company plans to develop multiple AI-driven tests for numerous chronic diseases. Additionally, Optina Diagnostics is partnering with the pharmaceutical industry to implement the Optina-4C™ camera and collaborate on new studies and novel biomarkers. As a result, the company is rapidly growing and delivering unrivaled innovations to the market.

The company is set to transform the landscape of diagnostics in many other chronic diseases by providing access to novel and unprecedented diagnostic data for investigation," noted Maria. "Frost & Sullivan considers the potential of Optina-4C™ and the AI-driven Retinal Deep Phenotyping™ platform as disruptive and noteworthy; the technology has the potential to diagnose multiple systemic diseases at an early stage through simple, non-invasive, cost-effective, and easily accessible retinal imaging."

In addition to contributing to a patient's care, specialists and primary care physicians can expand their clinic service offerings to new disease areas.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is quickly gaining market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the added value it brings to the customers.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Optina Diagnostics

Optina harnesses the power of innovative retinal imaging and AI, in the form of a One-second eye scan, to provide accessible, non-invasive diagnostic test results for silent and under-detected diseases, empowering healthcare providers and patients to act on timely and meaningful information. www.OptinaDx.com.

