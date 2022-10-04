Optimum Strategic Communications Hosts 14th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

World Class Speakers from Biotech & Healthcare Industry and Investment Community

How to Survive and Thrive in Difficult Markets

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications consultancy, will be hosting its 14th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference on Thursday, 6 October 2022 in-person at the Wellcome Collection, London.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty and increasing volatility in public markets, Optimum once again brings together industry and investment experts to share their insights and perspectives on the current shape of the healthcare sector and the prospects for its future. As one of the leading events in the European life sciences investment calendar, Optimum's conference provides a unique platform to discuss and debate the issues most pertinent to the sector with a particular focus this year on the outlook for public and private markets.

Commenting on the event, Mary Clark, CEO of Optimum Strategic Communications, said:

"Our conference is once again bringing companies and investors together to discuss and debate the critical issues and trends that are affecting our industry. After a boom in the biotech sector in response to COVID-19, we have now entered a period of uncertainty, with volatile public markets threatening to impact biotech investment. As the industry faces new challenges, we welcome the opportunity to hear from the leaders in their field, those with unprecedented experience and perspective who are uniquely positioned to share insights and intelligence on what it takes to build a successful biotech company and how to access robust capital."

- AGENDA -

Welcome

Mary Clark, CEO, Optimum Strategic Communications

Can Private Markets continue to drive development in Life Sciences?

Chair: Stephen Hansen, BioCentury

Roel Bulthuis, Inkef Capital

Hakan Goker, M Ventures

Karin Kleinman, MRL Ventures Fund

Søren Møller, Novo Holdings

Billions of dollars have been raised by VC funds and invested in the Life Sciences industry in recent years, but can this be sustained with more volatile global markets coupled with high inflation?

Fireside chat with Mike Ward and Werner Lanthaler

Mike Ward, Clarivate

Werner Lanthaler, Evotec

Building a successful biotech has never been easy. One of the industry's most well-known entrepreneurs shares the secrets of his success.

Financing growth: Walking the tightrope

Chair: Hannah Kuchler, Financial Times

Olivia Cavlan, Alchemab Therapeutics

Andrea Ponti, GHO Capital

Gil Bar-Nahum, Jefferies

Tom Burt, Sofinnova Partners

With public markets increasingly tricky to navigate, what sources of capital are available to fund growth and what do you need to do to access them? Our panel will share their views on how best to navigate this critical phase of corporate development.

Global healthcare investing: Can hindsight hone the crystal ball for the future?

Chair: Amy Brown, Evaluate Vantage

Dan Mahony, Evotec

Gareth Powell, Polar Capital

Dan Mahony and Gareth Powell, founders of Polar Capital's Healthcare fund, look into their crystal ball and discuss biotech innovation – what has got us to where we are, and what is to come?

A Spotlight on Optimum's featured charity: Best For You, NHS

Chris Chaney, CEO of CW+, introduces the ground breaking work of Best For You, a purpose built, user-led mental health service for young people in the North West London health region. Best For You provides a radical new day service for 11 to 25 year olds that integrates the best of the NHS, third sector and local government in-person support with digital provision.

The detailed agenda and registration details can be found at the 14th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference website, here.

If you would like to receive summaries of the panel discussions at the conference or speak with the Optimum team, please email contact@optimumcomms.com.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications consultancy which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, biotech, medtech, health tech, healthcare services and industrial biotechnology.

Over the last 25 years, our team has worked with over 300 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. The Optimum team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com

SOURCE Optimum Strategic Communications