Optimum Strategic Communications Expands Team With Appointment of Shabnam Bashir

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications firm, today announced the appointment of Shabnam Bashir. Shabnam brings 10 years of experience advising UK and international companies ranging from start-ups to large public organisations across a range of sectors advising on strategy, crises management, IPO and M&A transactions.

Shabnam joins from Citigate Dewe Rogerson (part of Huntsworth Health), where she applied her broad-based experience to support the Life sciences and Healthcare team. In her role at Optimum, Shabnam will work with the team to build and strengthen its integrated public relations and investor relations offering to clients across the global healthcare industry.

Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications, said: "We are proud to work with some of the most innovative and successful companies in the life sciences and healthcare sector supporting our clients through fund raisings and major milestones. We have grown significantly in the past year with the team operating across Europe and the US. Shabnam's appointment will enable us to build on this success and support our integrated PR and investor relations operations."

Shabnam Bashir, commented: "Optimum has a superb reputation in our sector for its depth of understanding of the industry. I am very excited to join this diverse and dynamic team of experts and bring a holistic approach to providing market-leading strategic advice to our clients and network."

Since launch in 2017, Optimum has grown rapidly and now works with over 40 companies in pharma, medtech, biotech and healthtech across 13 countries in Europe. 2019 was an exceptional year for the Company and saw it not only expand its client base, but its healthcare expertise - building on its healthtech portfolio and working with some of the most innovative minds in the sector. Recently, the Optimum team supported Galapagos in its announcement of the largest biotech deal in Europe, and one of the most transformative deals in the sector with Gilead.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications firm which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Zurich, Stockholm, Amsterdam and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, medtech, biotech, health tech and healthcare services.

Over the last 20 years we have worked with over 200 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, and M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. Our team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com.

In January 2020, Optimum moved to new London Head Offices:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London EC2N 2AT, UK

Optimum at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco

Mary Clark and Shabnam Bashir will be at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on 13-16 January 2020 in San Francisco, California. Please get in touch, details below, if you would like to set up a meeting.

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir

E: contact@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)203-950-9144

Twitter: @OptimumComms

LinkedIn: optimum-strategic-communications

