Optical Sorter Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR Sorters, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, Hybrid), Application (Food, Recycling, and Mining), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Optical Sorter Market is valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are growing focus on automation to increase productivity, increasing need to reduce process and delivery time in the food industry, rising labor costs, and emerging stringent government regulations regarding food safety.

Cameras are expected to hold largest share of optical market during forecast period.

Cameras are expected to hold largest share of optical market during forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Camera-based optical sorters are more accurate and can detect minute defects in products; therefore, these optical sorters are preferred in various applications. Cameras are widely used in food sorting applications to sort vegetables and fruits, dried fruits and nuts, and cereals, grains, and pulses. Based on flexibility, monochromatic, bichromatic, and trichromatic cameras that have the capability to detect minute infractions in products, both within and outside of the visible light spectrum, are available in the market.

Food application is expected to hold largest share of optical sorter market during forecast period.

Food application is expected to hold largest share of optical sorter market during forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The growing adoption of automated equipment in the food industry is a major driving factor for the optical sorter market as optical sorters offer benefits such as improved food safety, better food quality, shorter delivery cycles, and increased output.

Optical sorter market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The optical sorter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, industries are focusing on automation to increase productivity and quality. Growing automation in the application areas of the market is also expected to create demand for optical sorters in this region. Other concerns supporting the adoption of automation in APAC countries include labor shortage and increasing labor costs.

TOMRA (Norway), Buhler (Switzerland), Key Technology (US), Binder+Co (Austria), Satake Corporation (Japan), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Hefei Meyer Optoelectrionic Technology (China), TAIHO (China), Daewon GSI (South Korea), Cimbria (Denmark), CP Global (US), GREEFA (Netherlands), National Recovery Technologies (US), NEWTEC (Denmark), Pellenc ST (France), Raytec Vision (Italy), Sesotec (Germany), and STEINERT (Germany) few major players in the optical sorter market.

