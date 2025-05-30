MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the HVAC Controls Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest HVAC Controls Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights that Azbil Corporation, KMC Controls, Jackson Systems, and Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Inc., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the HVAC Controls Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the HVAC Controls Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Azbil Corporation specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of measurement and control equipment. The company operates through several key business segments: Building Automation, Advanced Automation, Life Automation, and Other. Azbil provides comprehensive solutions for commercial buildings and industrial facilities, including automated systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as integrated security controls. Through this segment, the company plays a significant role in the HVAC controls market, offering advanced technologies that enhance energy efficiency, comfort, and safety in building environments.

KMC Controls is a U.S.-based independent manufacturer specializing in building automation solutions for system integrators, distributors, and OEM partners. The company provides a wide range of products, including damper actuators, pneumatic-electric switches, and logic relays, many of which are offered through private label agreements with OEMs. KMC's solutions cover comprehensive building automation needs, featuring IoT infrastructure, BACnet digital controls, sensors, and thermostats. Its systems support advanced functionalities such as dashboarding, scheduling, trend analysis, and alarm notifications, enabling intelligent and efficient building management. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, KMC ensures robust system protection through push communication, data encryption, and the complete elimination of system backdoors, delivering secure and reliable automation platforms.

Jackson Systems is a leading provider of HVAC control solutions for both residential and commercial markets. The company offers a wide range of products, including zoning systems, thermostats, and home automation devices, designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency. Jackson Systems has built a strong reputation for reliability and customer service. As a top direct-to-contractor zone control distributor, the company serves a global customer base, delivering high-quality HVAC solutions to professionals around the world.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 11 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the HVAC Controls Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Component (Sensors and controllers, and controlled equipment), Control Type (Manual and smart and automated), and System (Temperature control systems, ventilation control systems, humidity control systems, and integrated control systems), Implementation Type (New construction and retrofit) and end-user.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

