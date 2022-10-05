OPPO's Reno8 Z 5G: Capture the Best in Portrait Photography at the Most Affordable Price

Stand out with Reno8 Z 5G's eye-catching design and powerful portrait capabilities

Powered by several AI-enhanced imaging features such as AI Portrait Retouching and Bokeh Flare Portrait, the new Reno8 Z 5G is designed to offer users unlimited styles for their portraits

Reno8 Z 5G is Alongside its outstanding camera capabilities, the Reno8 Z 5G features a glass back cover and the Integrated OPPO Glow. By adopting the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform and optimized ColorOS 12.1

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most photographed generation in history, Gen Z needs to know that every single shot they snap tells a story. Thanks to AI-enhanced imaging features like AI Portrait Retouching and Bokeh Flare Portrait, the new Reno8 Z 5G is designed to offer users unlimited styles for their portraits all at an entry-level affordable price point.

OPPO Reno8 Z 5G

AI Portrait Retouching is optimized to intelligently retouch the skin tone and makeup without any artificial or excessive brightening. This feature is updated based on OPPO's special survey feedback from thousands of overseas users regarding their skin tone and beauty preferences. The Reno8 Z 5G can now deliver natural and vivid selfies with high resolution and high saturation.

Bokeh Flare Portrait is for those who want to get DSLR-grade portrait images. It enhances the brightness of the subject while automatically blurring the background and boosting the bokeh light spots.

All of the superior features are backed by a powerful 64MP AI Triple Camera, ideal for the best in day and night photography. The Reno8 Z 5G is also equipped with other impressive features like Selfie HDR, AI Palettes, AI Colour Portrait, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, Flash Snapshot and more, to increase the overall imaging quality.

For those who want to stand out with an eye-catching device, the Reno8 Z 5G is the first OPPO smartphone to adopt a 0.5 mm anti-glare glass back cover with Integrated OPPO Glow. This means users get to enjoy a fingerprint resistant smooth matte finish back with a glittery appearance, guaranteed to be a head turning visual effect.

With its ultra-slim body that is approximately 7.66 mm in thickness and around 181 g in weight, the Reno8 Z 5G is available in two trendy color schemes – Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black, both giving off a fresh and glistening aesthetic.

Always ahead of the curve, the OPPO Reno8 Z 5G is the first smartphone in the industry to adopt a spliced matte-glossy battery cover to replace the heavy camera base to elevate visual unity and create a refreshing yet dynamic look. Moreover, the Reno8 Z 5G also features OPPO's iconic Dual Orbit Lights, which are placed under the dual camera module to keep the phone sleek and slim. When turned on, the Dual Orbit Lights light up or blink depending on different scenarios.

A beautiful interior is not the only thing this dynamic smartphone has to offer. The Reno8 Z 5G is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform and the 33W SUPERVOOC TM is able to charge the Reno8 Z 5G's 4500mAh large battery to 100% in 63 minutes.

On the front of the phone, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate delivers smooth graphics. The display is Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD certified for playing high-quality video content.

The Reno8 Z 5G comes with the optimized ColorOS 12.1. A key highlight for those looking to have some fun whilst they connect with friends and loved ones, Omoji also gives users more creative ways to personalize their phone with 20 new accessories of collars, hats, and basic facial elements have been added on the Reno8 Z 5G.

The brand new Reno8 Z 5G is now available to purchase for only AED 899, bringing users beautiful design, powerful hardware and more options for customization to ensure a truly unique experience. Customers who purchase the Reno8 Z 5G between 7th and 30th October will receive free Earbuds and a 12-month extended warranty promotion.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914543/OPPO_Reno8_Z_5G.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO