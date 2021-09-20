OPPO Reno6 series, OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds wireless headphones on sale now in The Middle East

To celebrate the launch, the global technology brand, is offering customers a chance to win a brand new Reno6 Pro 5G through a fun filled Tik Tok filter and challenge. All they need to do is use the OPPO SuperVOOC filter and hashtag #OPPOSuperVOOC tagging @OPPOArabia showing how a mere five-minute flash charge could unlock a whole world of entertaining experiences ranging from listening to music, gaming, or watching videos through the various hand gesture prompts.

Kicking off on September 17th, 2021 until September 22nd, 2021 the challenge shows how OPPO's SuperVOOC Flash Charge capability is not only reliable and incredibly fast, but also brings long-lasting battery life, a must-have for people who want their smartphones to remain operational throughout the day.

Revealed in a comprehensive review with renowned tech influencer Omardizer, and OPPO MEA's Senior Product Manager, Tarek Zaki, the Reno6 Pro 5G stays loyal to its Reno Series predecessors remaining one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in its class with the looks to boot!

As expected with the Reno6 Series, the Reno6 Pro 5G comes with industry-leading features such as the newly introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, providing professional-quality cinematic portrait effect in real time, the upgraded Flash Snapshot which enables clear quick-capture photos, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and pro-gaming engines including the 12GB+256GB mega storage, X-axis linear motor, Ultra Large Vapor Chamber, and many more customized features.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and North Africa said, "We are thrilled with the initial response to the Reno6 Series in the GCC which has surpassed Reno5 pre-orders by an incredible 300% since it was first announced on September 7th. We look forward to reviewing the creative entries submitted for the TikTok challenge and as a global technology leader, we will continue to enhance and develop the OPPO experience, ensuring that we offer every user the best in technology, design and features."

Alongside the smartphone launch, OPPO has also introduced two True Wireless Earphones, OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds as well as a Portrait Lighting Protective Case for the Reno6 5G, which provides intelligent selfie lighting without the need for additional power supply or charging.

Customers looking to exchange their current device for a smartphone in the OPOO Reno6 Series also stand to receive an additional AED 100 vouchers at Emax, Jumbo, SharafDG, E-City, Jackys and Axiom outlets, available until October 7th, 2021.

The Reno6 series is now available for purchase from September 15th, 2021 across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a retail price of AED 2,999 for the Reno6 Pro 5G, AED 2,199 for Reno6 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno6 Z 5G. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

