OPPO Bolsters Commitment to GCC's 5G Ecosystem

OPPO, a global smartphone brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to the region's 5G ecosystem through substantial new investments and technology trials.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809762/OPPOxQualcomm.jpg )



The company recently announced it would raise its global R&D investments to around $1.43 billion in 2019, a 150% year-on-year increase. This will allow OPPO to further explore areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart devices. OPPO Research Institute has been exploring 5G applications in the fields of 3D vision, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented reality (AR).

In 2018, OPPO reaffirmed its image as a pioneer in smartphone technologies by completing one of the world's first 5G signaling and data connections on a smartphone and becoming the first company in the world to complete a 5G Internet access test on a smartphone. OPPO also partnered with Qualcomm Technologies in the '5G Pioneer Initiative' to explore ways of developing innovative 5G technologies and bringing the greatest 5G experience to users around the world. These technological breakthroughs have provided OPPO with a technological edge and have brought the company a step closer to releasing 5G handsets commercially in 2019.

Andy Shi, Managing Director of OPPO MEA commented, "As a company that focuses relentlessly on the development of breakthrough technologies like 5G, OPPO is very encouraged to see governments supporting 5G as part of their economic vision. We understand how crucial 5G will be to the ongoing digital transformation efforts in the GCC and are proud to invest heavily in R&D and drive 5G innovations that will yield great benefits in the region."

Gulf nations also have some of the highest smartphone penetration rates globally, and this in turn is creating an ever-increasing user demand for enhanced mobile broadband experiences. The UAE specifically leads in the adoption of new technologies and has begun to accelerate efforts to adopt the 5G technology.

"We believe that countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia will be at the forefront of 5G technology in the region. In line with this, OPPO will drive the advancement of 5G together with AI, Big data and Cloud Computing, making smartphones and smart devices true intelligent personal assistants," concluded Shi.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its first Middle East & Africa Centre in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the region include: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kenya. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today, OPPO's business has covered 31 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

With the help of OPPO MEA, OPPO has built a founder team with professional members since the early second half in 2018. Moreover, to meet core needs and further understand all the users in Saudi, OPPO KSA has also built a localized team. With the launch in January 2019 in Riyadh, OPPO KSA will try its best to satisfy every consumer in KSA with the hand of OPPO MEA.

SOURCE OPPO