OPPO announces winners of TikTok #FameOPPOrtunity contest, which attracted over 168,000 participants and more than half a billion views

The English and Arabic interactive challenge celebrated the launch of OPPO's latest Reno4 series of smartphones that encourage every user to explore the boundaries of their creativity. #FameOPPOrtunity invited TikTok users to get creative with their own 15 second video to the Reno4 Series song using OPPO's branded effect and specially created choreography.

Appealing to the young and trendy who want their creativity to get noticed, the contest attracted an impressive 168,818 participants in the hashtag challenge and generated more than 499,000 video creations. More than 648 million views were generated for the contest.

Mai Huang, Chief Marketing Officer at OPPO Middle East & Africa, said, "We are committed to engaging with our customers in ways that matter the most to them. Our new Reno4 Series of smartphones elevates photography and night videography to all-new heights, empowering everyone to reach their dream of creating original content to get famous on social media. The TikTok #FameOPPOrtunity challenge resonates with the Reno4's capabilities and drives an emotional connect with socially savvy youth. We are overwhelmed by the remarkable response and the hundreds of millions of views we received. The winners displayed an outstanding passion for creating something that is fun and connects with others."

Shant Oknayan, General Manager of Global Business Solutions of TikTok MENAT, said, "We are pleased to engage with OPPO, a brand that shares our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. Our video capturing and editing tools are designed to encourage creative expression and entertainment and we pride ourselves in our high engagement rates. With the #FameOPPOrtunity challenge, launched alongside OPPO, we engaged people to express their creativity and share joy over the interactive branded effect and catchy music."

Constantly advancing its brand and products to suit market dynamics, OPPO recognises the popularity of video apps and social sharing among the youth. The TikTok #FameOPPOrtunity is just one of OPPO's several initiatives to connect with consumers and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

