Oppenheimer Hires London-Based Managing Directors To Expand Its European Investment Banking Capabilities

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe (Oppenheimer) — a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, the leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) — announced today a significant expansion to its European investment banking team with the addition of three highly experienced Managing Directors in London.

The team joins the firm from Cavendish and will report to Max Lami, CEO Oppenheimer Europe. It includes Chris Malcolm, Managing Director, Head of Technology; Mark Kingston, Managing Director, Head of Human Capital Management (HCM) & Business Services; and Leigh Webb, Managing Director, Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage.

"The addition of Chris, Mark and Leigh will be highly complementary to the recent strategic expansion we have made in our senior investment banking team in the U.S.," Lami said. "Chris and Mark's sector specialist M&A focus, combined with Leigh's financial sponsor relationships, will lay the foundation for additional growth in our European M&A advisory activities and, importantly, enhance our cross-border M&A services for clients focused on software and business services companies."

Malcolm joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years of banking experience. With a focus on technology and telecoms, he has advised clients on M&A, debt and equity capital market transactions valued in excess of $30 billion. Most recently, Malcolm served as Co-Head of Technology M&A at Cavendish. Previously, he held positions with Lehman Brothers, Nomura and Société Générale.

"European technology companies in the mid-market are significantly underserved by banks with a full-service proposition and strength in the U.S.," Malcolm said. "Oppenheimer is uniquely positioned to fill this hole in the market, which is why the firm is not only a perfect fit for my skill sets but an attractive partner for entrepreneurs and members of the private equity community looking to explore new opportunities. Furthermore, Oppenheimer's equity research coverage provides unparalleled insight into many of the partner ecosystems underpinning growth within the European technology sector."

Kingston joins Oppenheimer with 17 years of M&A experience. With a focus on the HCM and Business Services sectors, he advises technology and services companies on buy-side, sell-side and private-capital fundraising transactions across a range of verticals, including human resources, education, recruitment, training, consulting and professional services. Most recently, Kingston served as Head of HCM at Cavendish. Formerly, he held senior positions within Alantra, as well as Boxington, a HCM sector specialist and M&A boutique.

"I am incredibly excited to join Oppenheimer during a period of significant growth for its global investment banking team, which includes the recent hiring of Rupert Sadler," Kingston said. "The Human Capital Management M&A market is truly global in nature, with U.S. buyers continuing to compete aggressively for U.K. and European assets. The opportunity to work alongside Rupert and his HCM sector specialist team to leverage our combined knowledge and insights will create a differentiated and powerful proposition for our European client base."

Webb joins Oppenheimer with 15 years of experience and an in-depth knowledge of the private equity market. He has a track record of successfully originating buy-side and sell-side mandates from financial sponsors. Most recently, Webb served as Head of Private Equity Coverage for Cavendish. Prior to that, he worked at the mid-market accountancy firm RSM in private equity coverage.

"Oppenheimer is exceptionally well placed to support private equity clients in the raising of funds through our dedicated Fund Placement Advisory team; deliver strategic advice to general partners through our Financial Institutions Group; and advise portfolio companies as they seek to expand or exit via M&A or a capital raise from the public or private markets," Webb said. "There is a huge opportunity to grow our sponsor relationships here in the U.K. and across Continental Europe, and I look forward to working alongside my product specialist colleagues to deliver an integrated solution for our private equity clients."

