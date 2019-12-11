OPNT Announces Test Results of Its New, Patented Wireless-Based Time/Sync Monitoring and Correction Capability, to be Included as Part of Its Award from the US DOT GPS Backup Solicitation

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OPNT, the premier provider of GPS-independent timing accuracy, announces its wireless-based time/sync monitoring and correction capability. In concert with its UTC synchronized, precision fiber-based timing, this capability can continually assess the synchronization accuracy of Mobile Network Operator RAN, GPS, OPNT's own wireless transmitters, and others. Further, if a monitored wireless transmitter is determined to be out of sync, OPNT's patented solution provides continuous, realtime corrections, able to bring the transmitter's local timing source into UTC alignment. Field test results to date maintain accuracy to within +/-100ns, with expectations for further improvement.

In addition, OPNT announces its selection by the US Department of Transportation as part of its GPS Backup demonstration program. Along with remote access to OPNT's field deployments from NIST/Gaithersburg to Atlanta and across The Netherlands, OPNT's terrestrial-based "timing as a service" (TaaS) offering will be demonstrated in the Langley Research Center in Virginia. OPNT's new wireless-base time/sync capability will be included.

OPNT's patented wireless monitoring capability utilizes its Radio Signal Timestamp Unit, or RSTU. The RSTU receives its timing from OPNT's UTC-synchronized TaaS offering in the same manner as does OPNT's customers.The RSTU then cycles through multiple independent wireless transmission channels, comparing the precise frequency and phase alignment of each to its own. Where alignment does not match the expectation, the RSTU can report the discrepancy and continuously send correction information to the transmitter's timing source. Through this mechanism synchronization of remote sites can be established, monitored, and maintained without the presence or use of either GPS or wired time-transfer connectivity such as PTPv2.

In addition to the ability to monitor the wireless signals of others, OPNT's solution includes its own wireless transmitters. This allows for OPNT supplied "remote control" of timing without dependence on others. As an example, an OPNT wireless transmitter synchronized to a building's internal timing source, such as via a PTPv2-enabled data switch distributing data and timing throughout the building, can be placed with its wireless signal visible to an outside, shared-use RSTU. If a discrepancy from the expected accuracy is detected, the RSTU communicates synchronization correction guidance to the in-building timing source, in this case the internal data switch, via its proprietary, secure mechanisms. The result of these corrections is that timing accuracy across the entire building can be continually monitored and maintained.

"We are excited and honored to be included in DOT's GPS backup initiative. Our very high precision and extremely reliable fiber base solution is the right foundational architecture for the terrestrial-based US nationwide and global parallel to GPS. Now supplemented with our patented wireless time monitoring and correction capability, we have additional tools in our toolbox to cost-effectively meet users' needs. The current accuracy of that new capability is an order of magnitude better than the 1 microsecond level required for the majority of the world's timing and synchronization needs, with our expectation to significantly improve its accuracy over time. This makes critical, timing-sensitive applications in reach such as robust indoor location-based services for public safety, financial market compliance use cases, and mobile network applications. We look forward to demonstrating this exciting new capability along with our established fiber-based offerings within DOT's extremely important GPS backup program," said Monty Johnson, CEO of OPNT.

OPNT's timing-as-a-service offering is transformative for the future of 5G network technology, but also future autonomous driving, the smart grid, financial transactions, data transfers and many more applications that all rely on the ability to synchronize time in the network. Because OPNT's timing is not dependent on GPS, it can cost-effectively replace GPS in many applications or provide back-up insurance against possible GPS attacks or other cases where GPS is not available.

