OpenExchange Unveils London-Based Event Centre for Virtual and Hybrid Investor Events

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the leader in video and virtual event solutions for financial communications, today opened a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to originating virtual and hybrid investor events, located in Central London. "OE Event Centre - London" is designed to be used by public and private companies, investment and research banks, buy-side investment firms, private equity and venture capital firms to create engaging and secure virtual investor events from a studio and conference room space designed specifically for investor communications.

Located at 78 Cowcross Street, Farringdon, London, the new OE Event Centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art streaming video control room, configurable green-screen studio with robotic cameras and teleprompter/autocue, advanced video conferencing rooms, a configurable video wall, and workspaces suitable for originating a wide variety of virtual investor events. These events include investor conferences, road shows, capital markets meetings, quarterly earnings announcements, virtual company meetings, and news conferences.

The facility's technology is complemented by an on-site staff of highly-trained video production personnel, backed by a global team of video specialists who have successfully executed more than one hundred thousand investor meetings in the past year, as well as by OE VIZION, the next-generation virtual and hybrid event platform from OpenExchange.

"When we designed this space, I imagined a CEO in London who had scheduled several in-person one-on-one meetings, but at the same time needed a space to conduct virtual meetings with investors on the continent, Asia and the US," said OpenExchange CEO Mark Loehr. "Our new space allows for senior executives to stop in for a first-class group breakfast, followed by a few virtual meetings and then a green screen fireside chat with their favorite sell side analyst -- all before seeing their core buy-side investors in person in the City and the West End. The OE Event Centre is purpose-designed and built to meet those demands and expectations."

"The design for the OE Event Centre is born directly of the experience we've gained from the thousands of investor meetings and events we have been facilitating for clients throughout the UK and Europe," said Ben Burnside, OpenExchange's Head of EMEA. "By creating a state-of-the-art studio in the heart of London that is specifically tuned to the needs of investor communications, we seek to elevate the production values of these meetings and events, while supporting our clients in a comfortable, sophisticated environment."

To book a virtual investor meeting or event or get more information about the OE Event Centre - London, please visit www.openexc.com/oe-event-centre-london or email londonbooking@openexc.com .

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Seoul, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 500,000 registered users to its Knovio and OE VIZION video platforms, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.

