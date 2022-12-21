Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market worth $15.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising Open RAN demand from mobile operators is driving the growth of the Open RAN market.

4G LTE segment is estimated to lead the Open RAN Market in 2022

4G LTE is a high-capacity mobile multimedia up to 100Mbps. In developed economies such as the US, mobile operators are focusing on geopolitics around Chinese vendors that have created a much bigger opportunity for Open RAN for their 4G brownfield networks. Other minor US operators like Inland Cellular are already expanding their 4G networks with Open RAN.

Open RAN RU segment is set to emerge as a larger market during the forecast period

functional split RU, DU, and CU concept is becoming fundamental in Open RAN. A split architecture that is between central and distributed units permits coordination for performance features, real-time performance optimization, load management, and enables adaptation to various use cases and the QoS that needs to be supported. Open RAN RU is further segmented into macro cell and small cell.

Greenfield segment is expected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period

Greenfield refers to a low-capacity network. For greenfield 4G or 5G deployments, the Open RAN solution is suitable as it leads to faster deployment. Operators find it easy with greenfield networks to scale their new networks as the software-enabled network makes it easy for operators with simplified expansions.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the Open RAN market. It is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China has witnessed immense industrial growth and is the world's manufacturing capital. Similarly, countries such as Australia, and Japan are also taking several initiatives to deploy Open RAN solutions.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Open RAN Market include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Orange (France), Airspan Networks (US), Mavenir (US), CommScope (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Amdocs (US), Renesas (Japan), MTN Group (South Africa), Entel (Chile), Comba Telecom (China), KDDI (Japan), SingTel (Singapore), TIM (Italy), Telefonica (Spain), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Picocom (UK), Etisalat (UAE), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), XCOM Labs (US), DeepSig (US), ZTE (China), Celona (US), LIME Microsystems (UK), Verana Networks (US), Microamp Solutions (Poland).

