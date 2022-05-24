Open Property Group : Northern Cities sell up to 2000% more detached houses than the South

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Open Property Group research found that Northern Cities in England sell up to 2,200 detached houses annually, which is considerably more than detached property sales in the South.

Using the latest 'House Price Statistics' data, it found that detached property sales in Leeds totalled 2,296 throughout the year of 2021, in comparison to Portsmouth which only sold 114 detached properties during the same time period.

Currently, Wakefield is averaging annual detached property sales of 1,341 with Sheffield closely behind selling 1,107 detached houses during 2021.

Stoke-on-Trent saw the biggest detached property sales increase over a 10-year period, of 181%. In 2021, detached house sales amounted to 1,028, in comparison to the 365 detached houses sold in Stoke-on-Trent in 2011.

At the other end of scale, Cambridge and Oxford's 2021 detached property sales were 152 and 154 respectively.

Interestingly, Oxford was the only city which experienced an annual decrease in detached property sales (of 0.6%) when comparing sales in 2021 to 2011.

What does this mean for the North-South divide in terms of property stock and the growing desire to relocate further up north?

Openpropertygroup.com Managing Director, Jason Harris-Cohen said: 

"The Government's Northern Powerhouse project – its vision for a super-connected, globally-competitive Northern economy – has allowed many Northern cities to evolve quickly and the advancements haven't gone unnoticed. Increased opportunities and a lower cost of living in the North has turned the heads of many home movers, especially Southerners, as prices have become unaffordable to upsize where they currently live and now have the flexibility to work remotely."

"When it comes to moving home, much has been made of the 'race for space' over the last 2 years but our analysis clearly shows that the phenomenon is real. Increased buyer traffic is moving North. Purchasers are lapping up the ability to buy a detached property somewhere in Leeds or Birmingham, for example, for the same price as a one-bedroom flat in parts of London or the Home Counties," added Jason.

"The sale of detached properties in Northern cities has also been bolstered by landlords chasing the best returns. Recent analysis found the UK's best yields were the North East (8.7%); Yorkshire and Humberside (both 7.5%) and the North West (6.7%). It's a no-brainer if landlords can sell a Southern-based investment, turn a profit, and reinvest in a detached buy-to-let in the North, with a better yield and money to spare," concluded Jason.

2021/2022 Cities in England: Detached Property Sales

Cities

2011 Year-End
Number of
Detached
Properties Sold

2021 Year-End
Number of
Detached
Properties Sold

10-Year Annual
Percentage
Increase/Decrease

Leeds

1,306

2,296

76%

Wakefield

646

1,341

107%

Birmingham

983

1,307

33%

Sheffield

795

1,107

39%

Stoke-on-Trent

365

1,028

181%

Derby

740

959

30%

Peterborough

692

935

35%

York

601

708

18%

St Albans

546

591

8%

Newcastle Upon Tyne

287

578

101%

Brighton

437

575

32%

Nottingham

412

537

30%

Sunderland

302

523

73%

Carlisle

295

522

77%

Wolverhampton

364

522

43%

Lancaster

311

507

63%

Coventry

334

492

47%

Plymouth

365

482

32%

Gloucester

348

427

22%

Worcester

319

405

27%

Liverpool

262

404

54%

Salford

233

377

62%

Leicester

346

360

4%

Bristol

281

350

24%

Exeter

239

318

33%

Norwich

235

253

8%

Manchester

205

229

12%

Oxford

155

154

0.6% decrease

Cambridge

181

152

16%

Portsmouth

92

114

24%

Sources: 2021/2022 House Price Statistics for Small Areas (HPSSAs)

House prices and number of transactions have been calculated for property sales in England.

For more information please visit www.openpropertygroup.com

About Open Property Group

Open Property Group are a professional house buying company who help people sell their properties quickly. They buy all types of properties, in any condition, throughout England and Wales.

Homeowners benefit from selling their house fast, with a completion date fixed to the owners' requirements. By selling directly, you pay no agent fees, ‎and can plan ahead with certainty. We also pay your agreed legal costs too.

Media contact: 
David Donaldson
+44 (0) 7427623617
david@openpropertygroup.com

PDF  - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822892/Open_Property_Group_research.pdf

SOURCE Open Property Group

