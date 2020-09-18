Open invitation to Polish automotive and aerospace buyers to participate in the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Pavilion Online Exhibition

The Corporate Synergy Development Center (CSD) organized the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Pavilion Online Exhibition ( www.twmtinpl.com ) in response to the epidemic with the aim of strengthening trade relations between the Taiwanese and Polish smart machinery industries. The virtual event provided participants a 360-degree panoramic view of exhibits displayed at the WebVR pavilion in anticipation of demonstrating the Taiwanese machine tool industry's commitment to helping Poland quickly revive its manufacturing competitiveness with smart processing and management solutions.

Taiwan's smart machinery industry has built a complete value chain ecosystem encompassing R&D, design, component processing and manufacturing, assembly, testing, marketing and after-sales services. Taiwan is the world's 7th largest manufacturer of machine tools, making up 5-6% of the global market with 80% of the machine tools produced locally being sold to overseas markets. In 2019, Taiwan was the world's 5th largest exporter of machine tools (behind Germany, Japan, mainland China and Italy), with the value of exports totaling US$3.064 billion. Taiwan's smart machinery industry has established a good reputation for its capabilities in providing highly customized services while continuing to promote its products worldwide.

During the event that is scheduled to run through December 2020, the organizer will offer Amazon coupons to survey respondents in a move to boost engagement among professional buyers. The event aims to overcome obstacles created by the global epidemic via the building of an innovative business match-making platform connecting Taiwanese smart manufacturing companies with professional buyers from Poland.

SOURCE Corporate Synergy Development Center (CSD)