Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size and Share to Accelerate Substantially by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - SPARC, AbbVie, Ocuphire, Santen, Glaukos, Ocular Therapeutix, VivaVision Biotech, MediPrint Ophthalmics

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, open-angle glaucoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the open-angle glaucoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight assessment, the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of open-angle glaucoma was estimated in the US in 2022, with 2.2 million cases which is expected to show a steep rise soon due to the improvement in diagnostic testing and increasing population.

cases which is expected to show a steep rise soon due to the improvement in diagnostic testing and increasing population. Leading open-angle glaucoma companies such as Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others are developing novel open-angle glaucoma drugs that can be available in the open-angle glaucoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel open-angle glaucoma drugs that can be available in the open-angle glaucoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for open-angle glaucoma treatment include NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Overview

Open-angle glaucoma is a prevalent and serious ocular condition that impacts the optic nerve, potentially leading to vision impairment or blindness if left unattended. It stands as the most widespread type of glaucoma and typically advances slowly over time, frequently without any discernible symptoms during its initial stages. This is why it's often referred to as the "silent thief of vision." Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) represents the most common subtype, progressing gradually with elevated intraocular pressure. Normal-tension glaucoma (NTG) results in optic nerve damage even with normal intraocular pressure, while juvenile open-angle glaucoma is a rare early-onset variant that emerges in childhood or early adulthood. In the early phases of open-angle glaucoma, noticeable symptoms or discomfort are typically absent. Peripheral vision loss usually emerges as the initial sign, occasionally going unnoticed as central vision remains unaffected. As the condition advances, tunnel vision can develop, and in severe instances, central vision loss may occur.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The open-angle glaucoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current open-angle glaucoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The open-angle glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open-Angle Glaucoma

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open-Angle Glaucoma

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open-Angle Glaucoma

Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Market

The primary goal of open-angle glaucoma treatment is to lower intraocular pressure to prevent further damage to the optic nerve. This is typically achieved through a combination of medical, laser, or surgical interventions. Medical treatment often involves the use of eye drops that either reduce the production of aqueous humor or increase its drainage. These medications help lower intraocular pressure and are usually the first line of defense against glaucoma.

Laser therapy, such as selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) or argon laser trabeculoplasty (ALT), can be employed to enhance the drainage of aqueous humor from the eye. These procedures are typically reserved for cases where eye drops alone are insufficient. In more advanced or refractory cases, surgical options like trabeculectomy or minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) may be considered. These surgeries create a new drainage pathway for the aqueous humor to reduce intraocular pressure.

Effective open-angle glaucoma management often involves a combination of these approaches tailored to the individual patient's needs, with regular monitoring to ensure that the disease is well-controlled and that vision loss is prevented or minimized. Early detection and ongoing treatment are essential in preserving the patient's vision and quality of life.

Key Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapies and Companies

NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)/Visiox Pharma

TC-002 (latanoprost): TearClear

iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant): Glaukos Corporation

Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600: Santen Inc/Ono Pharmaceutical

Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001: Santen Pharmaceuticals

Citicoline eye drops 2%: Omikron Italia S.r.l./OPIS Spain

H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)

OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

LL-BMT1: MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma)

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost): Peregrine Ophthalmic

Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc.

VVN539: VivaVision Biotech, Inc.

AGN-193408: Abbvie

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the open-angle glaucoma market are expected to change in the coming years. The surge in open-angle glaucoma cases prompts the need for enhanced treatment options. Increasing recognition of early detection's role in minimizing disease impact fuels higher screening and diagnosis rates. As awareness spreads and healthcare infrastructure improves, emerging markets hold promising opportunities for growth in the open-angle glaucoma market.

Furthermore, the open-angle glaucoma pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the open-angle glaucoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the open-angle glaucoma market. Inadequate patient adherence to lifelong medication and infrequent follow-up care can result in less-than-ideal treatment outcomes. Stringent regulatory protocols and approval procedures may impede the timely introduction of new treatments and innovations. Moreover, open-angle glaucoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the open-angle glaucoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the open-angle glaucoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Open-Angle Glaucoma Companies Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others Key Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapies NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others

Scope of the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Open-Angle Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Open-Angle Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Key Insights 2. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report Introduction 3. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment and Management 7. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Open-Angle Glaucoma Marketed Drugs 10. Open-Angle Glaucoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Analysis 12. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

