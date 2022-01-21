OP Retail's Intelligent Store Solutions applied as Gadget Time expand its stores in South Africa

"We are transforming from a traditional electronic retailer to a data-driven, digitalized provider of all things fun and innovative. OP Retail's solution reduced our cost by boosting efficiency on store management, shelves display and really helped us to know more about the relationship between the sales and traffic trends so that we can adjust our market strategy in time." Said Mr. Wang, CEO of Gadget Time.

OP Retail's initial solutions for Gadget Time enable their decision maker to get the customer flow data accurately and standardize stores' operation with optimal labor. The detailed solution includes:

Deploy 3D people counter sensor: PC5 at entrance. Collect insightful customer flow analysis for store operation optimization. Monitor occupancy level in real-time. Deploy O1P ,HD PTZ Camera with 23x optical zoom to remotely inspect all scenarios online. Use the bespoke app to take pictures and send corrective instructions directly to staff in charge. Conduct a voice intercom to achieve guide and final rectification results. Preset scenarios to make cameras automatically capture store situations by schedule for further inspection. On-site inspect stores with OP Retail easy-to-use app. The Gadget Time's HQ can ensure the validation and quailty of each inspections.

Gadget Time is planning to expand more stores outside of Cape Town regions in 2022, albeit the never-ending pandemic with the rise of the new Omicron variant. "The enhanced occupancy management solution of OP Retail gives us a great faith of providing our customer a safer shopping environment." Says Mr. Wang.

About OP Retail

OP Retail, as one of China's leading retail technology providers, brings comprehensive solutions for retailers from in-depth customer traffic analysis to products display, store landing, store operation management, etc. Covering almost 60% of the Chinese retail market, OP Retail has helped more than 2,000 well-known brands and 300,000 stores globally. Learn more by visiting www.opretail.com.

Follow OP Retail and get more product information:

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/OPRetail

Twitter: www.twitter.com/OPRetail

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OPRetailTech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731346/Gadget_TImes_PR_1_3.jpg

SOURCE OP Retail