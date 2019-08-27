Oolong Tea Market Trends and Competitive Analysis Report, 2028 | Top Players: Tetley, Harney & Sons, Generation Tea, Teavana, & Bigelow Tea: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oolong Tea Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the growing health awareness among general population and rising disposable income. Growing competitive scenario is considered as the major driving factor associated with oolong tea market in the past few years. Development of convenient and attractive packaging solutions is expected to foster the growth of oolong tea market over the forecast period. Growing demand for tea and distillate based products, and their easy availability is further propelling market growth over the coming years.

Rising tea lovers across the globe coupled with increasing penetration of oolong tea products in the newer market is anticipated to boost market demand over the coming years. Oolong tea is considered as a heathier alternative to the carbonated energy drinks and highly favored among consumers as they provide instant energy and refreshment. Globally, oolong tea market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of oolong tea products.

Increasing number of distribution channels is considered as the key industry trend associated with oolong tea market over the forecast period. Availability of oolong tea in supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores and drug stores is expected to favor the market demand over the forecast period. Rising penetration of e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific and North America region is further propelling the sales of oolong tea products.

Regular consumption oolong tea in helpful for health due to high content of flavonoids, caffeine, fluoride, and theanine. These are particularly effective against heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Oolong tea also limits oxidative stress levels, and even cognitive issues. These factors are expected to foster the market demand during the forthcoming years.

The oolong tea market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the application type such as big red robe, iron buddha, dan cong tea and ali shan. Dan cong tea segment is growing rapidly in the oolong tea market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of dan cong tea segment is attributed to the rising demand from Chinese market and easy availability.

China has shown major growth in the recent years owing to growing popularity of oolong tea among general population, increasing penetration of e-commerce sector, and rising per capita income. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth due to the introduction new flavored oolong tea products, thus attracting large customer base.

Countries such as India, Japan and Singapore are also leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising consumption of tea, ever-changing retail landscape, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the oolong tea market are Bigelow Tea Co., Twinings Co., Ceylon Organic Ltd., Teas and Thes Ltd., Sierra Tea Co., Arbor Teas, Inc., Unilever plc, Republic of Tea Co., Dilmah, Townshend's Tea Co., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Oolong Tea in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )



Global Oolong Tea market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tetley



ESP Tea Emporium



The Republic of Tea



Harney & Sons



Generation Tea



Teavana



Mighty Leaf Tea Company



Bigelow Tea



Choice Organic Teas



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ti Kuan Yin



Formosa Oolong



Pouchong



Darjeeling Oolong



Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oolong Tea for each application, including

Residential



Hotel & Restaurant



Cafe & Tea Station

