ONVY Raises Over $2M to Revolutionize AI-Powered Health Coaching

MUNICH, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONVY HealthTech Group GmbH, a Munich-based pioneer in AI-driven precision health, has successfully raised over $2 million in a seed extension financing round. The round was led by Voloridge Health, LLC an affiliate of Voloridge Investment Management, LLC a quantitative hedge fund manager renowned for its use of data science and predictive modeling to develop sophisticated systematic investment strategies. This investment will accelerate ONVY's expansion as it scales its AI-driven health coaching platform to power hyper-personalized health engagement at scale.

Redefining Health with AI-Driven Personalization

The health and wellness industry is shifting towards data-driven personalization, yet it remains fragmented, reactive, and heavily siloed, limiting user engagement and long-term health impact. ONVY is closing this gap by delivering an AI-powered platform that processes and interprets biometric and behavioral data in real time, guiding users towards better health decisions through instant, tailored recommendations.

Adrian Kochsiek, Founder & CEO of ONVY, states:

"The future of health is real-time, hyper-personalized, and AI-driven. Yet, the industry still relies on outdated, delayed, and one-size-fits-all approaches. At ONVY, we are changing that. Our platform transforms raw health data into instant, tailored guidance—empowering users to take action when it matters most. With this investment, we are scaling AI-driven precision health to revolutionize how individuals and businesses engage with well-being."

The AI Health Coach: Real-Time, Personalized Health Optimization

ONVY's AI Health Coach App seamlessly integrates with wearable devices, environmental data, health sensors, and behavioral data to provide instant insights that empower users to take control of their health. By continuously analyzing activity levels, sleep patterns, nutrition insights, stress markers, and lifestyle habits, ONVY delivers:

AI-driven health recommendations tailored to individual physiology and lifestyle.

Instant feedback on health metrics, enabling real-time behavior adjustments.

Long-term behavioral optimization, helping users sustain healthier habits effortlessly.

Scaling ONVY to Meet Surging Market Demand

With rising B2B demand, ONVY is expanding its AI-driven platform to support partners in wellness, longevity, and insurance. The new funding will accelerate:

Advancing AI Health Coaching capabilities with deeper data integrations and enhanced predictive analytics to offer more intelligent and automated health insights.

Scaling AI-as-a-Service and Prevention-as-a-Service solutions, empowering corporate partners to enhance customer engagement, retention, and health outcomes through custom-built AI health solutions.

Expanding API capabilities to integrate with 500+ health data sources, creating a seamless health intelligence ecosystem.

A Strategic Investment in the Future of AI-Driven Health

David Vogel, Co-Founder of Voloridge Health, comments:

"AI is revolutionizing healthcare, and ONVY is at the forefront of this transformation with its cutting-edge approach to real-time health intelligence. By seamlessly bridging the gap between raw health data and real-world action, ONVY is shaping the future of precision health, setting a new benchmark for proactive, personalized health coaching. Their ability to turn complex biometric and behavioral data into meaningful, actionable insights enhances both individual well-being and corporate health strategies, delivering measurable outcomes for businesses and consumers alike. We are excited to support their journey as they scale."

About ONVY HealthTech Group

ONVY is a Munich-based innovator in AI-powered health technology. The company's AI Health Coach and enterprise solutions leverage biomonitoring, behavioral data, and predictive analytics to deliver hyper-personalized health recommendations and real-time wellness insights. ONVY is redefining digital health engagement by making precision health accessible, actionable, and scalable.

About Voloridge Health. LLC

Voloridge Health is harnessing the power of data science to transform the future of healthcare by leveraging predictive analytics in the marketplace. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations to transform health with data-driven insights, enabling longer, healthier lives. As pioneers who have successfully navigated the complexities of financial markets through its affiliate Voloridge Investment Management, LLC Voloridge Health is extending its expertise to revolutionize health assessments and outcomes by developing advanced predictive modeling-based tools and software to allow individuals and businesses to gain deeper insights and to make more informed decisions. To achieve its mission Voloridge Health will also pursue strategic investments in pioneering health technologies and innovative companies with a shared vision.

