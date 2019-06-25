Ontology is to be listed on Zeux -- another step towards bringing crypto to the masses

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontology will soon be listed to the digital wallet of Zeux, a London-based FinTech company that allows users to convert their cryptocurrency and pay in just one click. Ontology holders will soon be able to use their tokens(ONT) in all stores that accept Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.



Zeux has a vision of bringing crypto to everyday life. It charges no fees for payments, crypto conversion, and transfers. With this partnership, ONT holders will see blockchain become even more a part of the mainstream and they will also be able to explore what else Zeux has to offer-a simpler way to pay, bank and invest in one place-the Zeux app.



The Ontology blockchain connects blockchain and the business world. This means businesses can use the technology Ontology offers smoothly and enjoy all the benefits without extensive knowledge of how it works. Partnerships, like this one with Zeux, bring crypto to the masses-business, governments and all those who run them-by enabling people to use it as part of their everyday purchases.



Commenting on the new partnership, Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said: "as we strive towards being that trust layer, businesses and governments can participate in the new smart economy, but we also need to think about trust and mass adoption-if blockchain is to be the future. This new accessibility for ONT holders will drive adoption and uptake, something I passionately support".



Frank Zhou, CEO and Founder of Zeux, said: "we're proud to be partnering up with a company with reputable cryptocurrency leaders, relatively long-term presence in the industry and an already established history of success. As Zeux aims to bring crypto to everyday life, Ontology aims to bring forward a blockchain automation of trust. As Jun mentions, to do this we need to think about the masses - and this is where I see our partnership flourishing".

More about Ontology

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain project&a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize public blockchains for applications. Ontology also supports collaboration among chain networks with protocol groups.

More about Zeux

Zeux is currently live in the UK and will be available in Europe and the rest of the world by 2020. Zeux is available to download from the App Store and Play Store .

