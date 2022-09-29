ONLYFANS LAUNCHES CREATIVE FUND: COMEDY EDITION FOR UK & IRELAND

£100,000 in total for winners UK & Ireland comedians

Comedic hopefuls will have their work reviewed by judges Jamali Maddix , Mae Martin , and London Hughes

Competition recorded for OFTV series with Sofie Hagen advising finalists and hosted by Jack Guinness

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its mission to empower creators from all genres, OnlyFans today announces the launch of its Creative Fund: Comedy Edition. This version of the Creative Fund, will see comedians from the UK and Ireland compete for the opportunity to win a total of £100,000 and to have their talents judged by London Hughes, Jamali Maddix and Mae Martin. The finalists will participate in comedic challenges recorded for an OFTV documented series with comedian Sofie Hagen advising finalists during the competition and hosted by host and author Jack Guinness.

The competition will be filmed for an original four-part series on OnlyFans' free-to-view streaming platform and app, OFTV. Finalists will be put through challenges in preparation of performing on stage for a live audience in London. The winner will walk away with £50,000 cash and a surprise experience, with runner-up prizes of £25,000 each for second and third places. OFTV. "The Creative Fund: Comedy Edition" will air on OFTV in early 2023.

Up-and-coming comedians are invited to submit a five minute clip of their comedy which will be judged by the three comedy stars who will decide on a shortlist of nine finalists. These nine will later face a series of challenges to be scored by the judges and culminating in a live performance at a London comedy club.

"The Creative Fund allows OnlyFans to give back to the creator community by providing a unique opportunity for creators to break into challenging industries like Comedy. It is important to me that OnlyFans helps recognise and support emerging talents and them having a safe place to express themselves. I can't wait to see the hilarities that ensue when the finalists take on challenges throughout London – all documented for OFTV" said Ami Gan, OnlyFans CEO.

"I'm thrilled that OnlyFans have created this format to champion new comedy talent, and I can't wait to watch all the submissions. The prize money is going to help some new original talent create more art for all of us to enjoy and I'm excited to be a part of it!" explained Mae Martin on their participation.

"The OnlyFans Creative Fund is part of our broader community initiatives and investment strategy. By supporting emerging talent on OnlyFans and OFTV, we provide creators with a platform to grow their global fanbase and monetise their content. OnlyFans continues to provide all creators with a real alternative to sharing their original creative content for free on other platforms." said Keily Blair, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer.

The OnlyFans Creative Fund: Comedy Edition is open now through October 5th to residents 18+ in the UK and Ireland who consider themselves an up-and-coming comedian. Entry videos may consist of anything funny and original, be that a stand-up set, comedy sketch, improv, or other original content the entrant deems funny. To enter visit: https://start.onlyfans.com/creativefundform

What is the OnlyFans Creative Fund?

OnlyFans established the Creative Fund in 2021 to help the careers of emerging creative talent in different genres. OnlyFans prides itself on the platform's unwavering commitment to support creators across a range of verticals. This is the third iteration of the fund since launching in 2021 during the pandemic as a way to support creators and marks the competition's return to the UK, where it launched focusing on the Music sector. The most recent iteration, Creative Fund: Fashion Edition, ran in the US earlier this year. OnlyFans continues to invest into the Creative Fund as part of its mission to empower creators and provide unparalleled opportunities to its community.

