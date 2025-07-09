Only 8% of organizations ensure quality in software delivery: IDC InfoBrief Reports

LISBON, Portugal, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 8% of companies in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) have consolidated practices in place to ensure quality in large-scale software delivery, according to the latest edition of the IDC InfoBrief, "Quality at Scale: Excellence in an App-Centric World, 2025–2026 Edition", sponsored by Noesis. The study offers a comprehensive overview of the challenges and strategies that shape quality-focused software delivery.

Based on responses from more than 700 organizations, the study reveals that one-third of companies are significantly behind in adopting best practices. Structural limitations, such as growing backlogs, high technical debt, and a lack of specialized skills, continue to hinder fast and efficient software delivery.

The InfoBrief highlights real success stories of modernization in software delivery. Canon Europe, for instance, improved data quality and reduced technical debt by consolidating applications and implementing a quality management system. Besides, a leading financial institution in Portugal adopted platform engineering to build a modular and scalable environment. Despite these advancements, 64% of organizations take up to three weeks to implement simple changes, only 37% of development time is spent on new features, and only 9% have unified application engineering capabilities. To address these issues, the study emphasizes the value of modern practices, including platform engineering, DevOps integration, and continuous automation. "Automation and AI are now essential to accelerating digital transformation and embedding quality throughout the software delivery lifecycle", explains Eduardo Amaral, Director of Quality Management, DevOps & Automation at Noesis.

The report draws on insights from the IDC Future Enterprise Resilience Survey and the IDC European Modern App Delivery Survey, both of which explore the key challenges in digital transformation with a focus on quality, automation, and AI integration. The IDC InfoBrief, authored by Jennifer Thomson and George Mironescu and sponsored by Noesis, is available in full here: https://shorturl.at/jAnmO.

*IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Noesis, Quality at Scale: Excellence in an App-Centric World, 2025-2026 Edition, Doc #EUR153255625, May 2025.

Noesis is an international technology consulting firm with 30 years of experience operating in seven countries. It is part of the Altia Group and employs 1,300 professionals dedicated to driving digital transformation and business growth through solutions in IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, AI, DevOps, and more.