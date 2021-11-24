Online Trading Brand Trustpac Surpasses 100,000 Registered Users Milestone

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --With online trading becoming more democratized in recent years and with competition in the sector growing, veteran and reputed brokerage firm Trustpac has recently announced that it has surpassed the 100,000 registered users mark, and that it currently serves over 130,000 active traders on a regular basis. The brand is "reaping the fruits of months of hard work, constantly upgrading the services offered to traders from all around the world," According to Ema Overland, spokesperson for Trustpac.

"We're proud to have reached this milestone, while a lot of our competitors are right now dealing with traders abandoning them," added Overland. "This means that we are doing something right and that we are offering our valued customers something that they can't find anywhere else these days. We will keep working hard and leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to be the best at what we do, for the trader's sake."

Trade with someone you can trust

As global markets show increased volatility and vulnerability to current events, it is important to trade with a brand that sees the user's success as a top priority. For that reason, Trustpac has employed over 70 expert market analysts, to assist and guide traders - whether beginner or experienced. This comes hand-in-hand with a team of trained and skilled support professionals, working around the clock to assist traders with any issue that may arise.

"We know how important it is for traders to feel they trust the broker in whose hands they choose to put their hard-earned money," added Overland. "We do not and will not take that for granted, no matter how large our client base becomes in the future, and that is a guarantee. We invite more traders, dissatisfied with what their brokers currently offer them, to join our family."

About Trustpac

In its six years as an online trading brand, Trustpac has already succeeded in becoming a leading name in the industry. Today, traders can choose and diversify between over 2,000 tradable assets in several different categories, including stocks, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies. The brand also has a special section on its website dedicated to the most promising IPOs currently on the market. Trading is possible via all types of devices, as Trustpac's proprietary WebTrader is desktop, mobile and tablet friendly.

SOURCE Trustpac