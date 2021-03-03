Online sales soar as consumers see summer sun and end of lockdown in sight, says online shopping app Wholee Prime

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The ethical online shopping app, Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), has reported bumper sales of summer products in the wake of the Government's announced intention to lift all restrictions on social distancing in the UK by 21 June.

The Wholee Prime shopping app is a zero-mark-up pricing model pioneer and has already surpassed the symbolically significant milestone of one million downloads on Google Play.

Following the Government's announcement on Monday, the Singapore-based shopping app has seen week-on-week sales of sunglasses and sunhats increase by over 600 per cent, while both their swim-wear range for men and women has recorded a seven-fold increase compared to the pre-lockdown period. Top selling items have included the app's Lotus Leaf Shoulder Bikini for women and men's Thai-style swimming shorts. Sales of travel suitcases, beach towels, and men's flip-flops have increased by 220 per cent and 160 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

The spike in sales chimes with reports from the travel industry where holiday booking websites have reported a 300 per cent increase in inquiries since the unveiling of the Government's roadmap, suggesting millions of lockdown weary Brits are gearing up to breakout of the bedroom bunker and get set for a summer sun-fuelled staycation.

Commenting on the online shopping platform's sales trend, a Wholee Prime spokesperson said:

"We're delighted with this sales data. Not only do they reflect the hope expressed by millions of British consumers the length and breadth of the country, but they also reflect the trusted role Wholee Prime is playing in the eyes of consumers as their trusted go-to shopping platform of choice.

"Since our launch last year, we've recorded over 2 million downloads on Google Play and Apple's App Store, which demonstrates how we're rapidly positioning ourself as a rival to the likes of Amazon, eBay and Wish.com. We remain committed to our goal of becoming the ethical disruptor to the monopoly wielded by the traditional e-commerce giants.

"At Wholee Prime we pride ourselves on our low-cost, clear pricing, and reliable delivery. Consumers clearly see us as the platform that can provide them with their holiday and summer essentials at an affordable price."

About Wholee Prime

Wholee Prime connects members with over 100,000 manufacturers across the globe. It offers access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a range of categories.

Members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery and air express delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform offering a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products across a range of categories, including fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs.

