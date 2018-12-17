Online Painting Competition Evokes a Huge Response, Last Date Extended Announces Kerala Tourism

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

The Clint Memorial Online Painting Competition for children ages 4 to 16 years has caught worldwide attention and received more than 36,000 registrations from 119 countries. Each child is allowed to submit up to five entries.

A five-day family trip, awarded to 15 different winners, is just one of the fabulous prizes on offer for the competition. Promoters of the trips were also offered a visit to Kerala.

The competition is being held in the name of Edmund Thomas Clint, a child prodigy who created more than 25,000 pictures in his short life of 2,522 days

Many of the registered participants couldn't submit their entries online due to heavy internet traffic during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Following requests from children in different parts of the world, Kerala Tourism has decided to extend the last date of the competition to 31 January 2019.

Over 25,000 entries have already been submitted. More information is available at http://www.keralatourism.org/clint.

