Online Fitness Market Size to Reach USD 59,231 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 33.1% - Valuates Reports

Online/Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type (Live, and On-demand), Device Type (Smart TV, Smartphones, Laptops Desktops & Tablets, and Others), Session Type (Group and Solo), Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, and Hybrid) and End User (Professional Gyms, Sports Institutes, Defense Institutes, Educational Institutions, Corporate Institutions, Individuals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global Online fitness market size was valued at USD 6,046 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59,231 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest Online Fitness Market share during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of North America's market share is the increased emphasis on precision medicine and personalized treatment and the significant presence of numerous health and wellness organizations across this region.

Major factors driving the growth of online fitness market size are the need for specialized fitness sessions to achieve physical fitness, the interest of health insurance companies in online fitness services to minimize the cost of health insurance, increasing demand for fitness based on AR or VR, growing demand for healthy food.

Furthermore, recent COVID-19 has had a positive effect on the online fitness market size. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted people's lives and forced fitness centers to remain closed. This scenario has, in turn, led to the rapid adoption of virtual fitness solutions as individuals have begun workouts at their homes.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE FITNESS MARKET SIZE

The increase in digitalization will propel the expansion of the online fitness market size along with the trend of connected fitness equipment that allows users to monitor health parameters, such as pulse rate and calories. Several businesses are launching virtual classes that allow users to incorporate fitness experiences with their smart devices.

The rising penetration of smart devices and the internet is expected to increase the growth of the online fitness market size. The penetration of smartphones and tablets has resulted in high fitness app adoption across all demographics. Some apps provide personalized services based on specifications and body physiology.

Corporate institutions that incorporate gyms into their infrastructure would boost the demand for the online fitness industry . Several fitness clubs partner with businesses to facilitate the introduction of gyms to improve employee productivity in the work environment.

Awareness about the growing health issues due to sedentary lifestyles is fueling the online fitness market size. Increasing rates of obesity and associated disorders, including heart attacks and diabetes, enable individuals to take individual fitness lessons to cope with specific health problems.

However, interruptions in the class flow due to tech glitches, along with the lack of real contact with the teacher, may, to some degree, impede the growth of the online fitness industry.

ONLINE FITNESS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate as the proliferation of mobile devices and pro-fitness government policies enable the exponential increase in the adoption of virtual/online fitness solutions. The health & wellness apps focused on mobile devices that offer fitness classes on-demand and live streaming tend to be a cost-effective solution in developing nations across the Asia-Pacific region.

ONLINE FITNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Streaming Type

Live

On Demand

By Session Type

Group

Solo

By Device Type

Smart TV

Smartphones

Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Hybrid

By End User

Professional Gyms

Sports Institutes

Defense Institutes

Educational Institutions

Corporate Institutions

Individuals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

ClassPass Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

FitnessOnDemand

Les Mills International Ltd.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Peerfit, Inc.

Reh-Fit Centre

Sworkit

Viva Leisure ,

, Wellbeats, Inc.

