Online Exam Proctoring Market to Grow US $2.83 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Comprobo, Examity, Honorlock Inc and Inspera | The Insight Partners

The global online exam proctoring market is experiencing significant growth. The increasing adoption of e-learning solutions and the growing need for efficient online assessment are expected to remain key trends driving this market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Forecast (2023 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Application, and End User, and Geography", the global online exam proctoring market is observing significant growth owing to tremendous growth in e-learning and cost-effective operations of online exam proctoring.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the online exam proctoring is applicable to a vast array of end users that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Online Exam Proctoring System Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013227/

Overview of Report Findings

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth: The Online Exam Proctoring market is expected to reach US$ 820.98 million by 2028 from US 2,832.14 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. In Online Exam Proctoring or Online Video Test Proctoring, a candidate is examined online during the test duration typically with the help of a webcam, mic, and access to the screen of the candidate. Generally, there are 3 type of proctoring which includes live online proctoring, recorded proctoring, and advanced automated proctoring. Factors such as rise in demand of e-learning platforms, elimination of high costs of proctored assessment centres, minimizes learner's time and money are driving the growth of online exam proctoring market during the forecast period. Proctoring has an important role in ensuring the credibility and authenticity of any exam and its result. The growth of online exams and assessments has automatically given rise to online exam proctoring and is likely to boom the market.

Tremendous growth in e-learning: Online learning is a cost-effective way for students to access education and training, and an effective way to deliver for the education providers. With more and more learners shifting towards online courses and learning, and high internet penetration, e-learning is growing rapidly. E-learning is broadly used in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently and stay engaged continuously. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses. Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning. These solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations. Moreover, the covid-19 pandemic has given an unexpected boost to e-learning platforms. Despite issues in connectivity, schools and educational institutes were forced to adapt online and hybrid learning.

AI based online proctoring solution: Academic dishonesty is a serious problem in both traditional and remote learning environments. To eliminate issues of dishonesty in online exams, academic institutions or education providers need to be aware of technologies used for preventing cheating and malpractices. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled automated proctoring solution excludes the need to have onsite human proctors/invigilators and confirms that there is no impersonation and/or cheating. Using the webcam, DigiProctor monitors the test takes during the exam and causes warnings if the users display aberrant behavior - this augment academic integrity and minimizes human biases. Various Al technologies are used for online exam proctoring such as pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, and mouth detection, among others. Al-based proctoring software detects suspicious noises, unusual body language, extra devices such as phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. during the exam time and in the testing area.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Online Exam Proctoring Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013227/

Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmentation

Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. The live online proctoring segment held a larger share of the online exam proctoring market in 2023.

By end user, the online exam proctoring market is categorized into schools and universities, enterprises, and government. The schools and universities segment held the largest share of the online exam proctoring market in 2023.

The Online Exam Proctoring market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Online Exam Proctoring Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Comprobo

Examity

Honorlock Inc

Inspera

Mettl

Proctortrack

ProctorEdu

Meazure Learning

PSI Services LLC

Talview

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Online Exam Proctoring market include Comprobo, Examity, Inc., Honorlock Inc, Inspera AS, Mettl, ProctorEdu LLC, Proctortrack, PSI Services LLC, Talview Inc., Meazure Inc

Trending Topics: Integration with learning management system (LMS), Increased adoption in education and corporate learning, technology advancements, among others.

Global Headlines on Online Exam Proctoring

"Meazure Inc has received investment from Gryphon Investors."

"Talview raised US$ 15 Million funding."

funding." "PSI Services LLC Acquired Software Secure, Inc"

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013227/

Conclusion

Cheating is an act of unfair means to gain an undue advantage in a test or an exam. The introduction of remote proctoring solutions has helped eliminate the external factors that lead to cheating that is likely to boost the demand of online exam proctoring market. The online exam proctoring can be easily integrated onto any learning management system or website to be proctored and imitates an on-site proctor. Now, monitoring candidates from widespread areas with the help of online proctoring technology is lending credibility to assessments. Innovation in e-learning and continually developing technologies have reinvented how learners obtain knowledge and enhance professional skills. The cloud communication platform market has been actively growing in the recent years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

"Purchase This Research Report – [Free 10% Customization, Free Post-Sale Assistance, PDF Deliverable]" - Purchase Premium Copy of Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013227/

Related Report Titles:

Online Examination System Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)

Online Exam Software Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)

Course Authoring Software Market Forecast and Growth 2031

Digital Education Market Trends, Forecast, and Growth 2031

Education and Learning Analytics Market Report to 2027

About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/online-exam-proctoring-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg