Online car marketplace YesAuto reveals what the family car says about dad

What your dad's car really says about him

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day just around the corner, the editors at YesAuto unveil what type of dad you are based on the model of your motor. If you're a father thinking of buying a new (or new-to-you) set of wheels, but have no idea what you should get, the selection below might just help find you a perfect match! So, whether you're a hipster, more traditional or a cost-conscious dad, there's something for every lifestyle and personality - let YesAuto steer you in the right direction.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 3 Series, Toyota Corolla = Workaholic Dad

Whether you're glued to your emails, holed up in your WFH office or spend much of your time in the office, you are a Workaholic Dad! Busy, working fathers tend to opt for commuter-friendly cars which include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 3 Series or the world's best-selling car, the Toyota Corolla.

Honda Civic Type R, Toyota GR Yaris or Tesla Model S = The Big Kid

These motors are the perfect match for dads that enjoy acting like their toddlers or teenagers, which means you are The Big Kid. So, whether you love playtime more than most, or you're glued to the latest cartoons these are the cars for you.

S Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 or Honda E = The Hipster Dad

Are you a craft beer connoisseur with a newfound love for New Balance sneakers? Do you have perfectly formed facial hair, or an obsession with Kombucha? You are most likely a Hipster Dad and the S Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 or Honda E will ensure your style choices match your wheels too.

Honda E, Ford Mustang Mach-E or Audi S6 = Geeky Dad

Are you gadget-mad? Do you have an unquenchable thirst for knowledge? Well sir, you are without a doubt a Geeky Dad, in love with speedy and luxurious models such as the Honda E, Ford Mustang Mach-E or Audi S6.

Dacia Sandero, MG ZS or Kia Picanto = Tech Luddite Dad

If you think TikTok is a silly way of spelling the time, can't fathom which emojis best suit your emotions or why your phone needs so many upgrades? Then you are a Tech Luddite Dad, best suited to the no-frills Dacia Sandero, MG ZS or Kia Picanto for an easy driving experience.

Porsche Macan Turbo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio or the Jaguar F-Pace SVR = Sports-Mad Dad

Are you most likely to be found prowling the touchline on a weekend? Is your boot most often stuffed with sports gear for you and the kids? You're a Sports-Mad Dad. All you want is a fast car which can also carry the kids and lots of sports equipment.

Mini Electric, Nissan Leaf or Volkswagen ID.3 = Activist dad

If you're more concerned with your carbon footprint than horsepower, and have a strong social conscience, you my friend, are an Activist Dad. You want a car that is kinder to the environment like the Mini Electric, Nissan Leaf or recently-launched Volkswagen ID.3

Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Ford Ranger Raptor = Nature Loving Dad

Obsessed with the great outdoors? Idolise Attenborough? If you love nothing better than packing the tent and getting out into the countryside, prioritising boot space and off-road credentials. You are a Nature Loving Dad.

Citroen Berlingo, Ford S-Max and Suzuki Jimny - Old fashioned Dad

If you enjoy a quiet, simple life and all you want is a fuss-free, no-frills driving experience then you fall into the category of an Old Fashioned Dad. With a fondness for robust and comfortable vehicles, these ones will do it for you.

Dacia Duster, Ssangyong Tivoli and Suzuki S-Cross - Cost-conscious Dad

Whether money is tight or you're just a bit tight, these cars won't break the bank and offer what you crave most, value for money. You are a Cost-Conscious Dad!

